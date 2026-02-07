LIVE TV
Amity Hostel Turns Violent: Students Slap, Punch, Pull Each Other's Hair, Warn 'Koi Beech Mein Nahi Ayega'

Amity Hostel Turns Violent: Students Slap, Punch, Pull Each Other's Hair, Warn 'Koi Beech Mein Nahi Ayega'

A viral video shows Amity University students slapping, punching, and pulling each other’s hair in a hostel while peers film instead of intervening. The incident sparks outrage over campus safety, delayed administrative response, and growing apathy toward violence in educational institutions.

Amity University Hostel Brawl Sparks Outcry Over Student Safety and Campus Violence
Amity University Hostel Brawl Sparks Outcry Over Student Safety and Campus Violence

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: February 7, 2026 05:55:22 IST

Amity Hostel Turns Violent: Students Slap, Punch, Pull Each Other’s Hair, Warn ‘Koi Beech Mein Nahi Ayega’

Colleges exist as centers for academic development, yet their image suffers from ongoing physical fighting incidents that happen on campus.

A viral video, which allegedly shows events from an Amity University hostel, has sparked massive online criticism. The video shows two male students fighting each other through punches and grappling while their classmates observe their fight from a distance.

The atmosphere of the situation changes when the phrase “Koi beech main nahi ayega” (No one will come in between) reaches the audience because it shows a different way of behaving that goes against the bonds of friendship.

Amity Hostel Viral Violence

The Amity University slapping incident, which occurred at the university, has spread across social media platforms through the X platform, which has revealed an underlying problem of public indifference to violent situations.



Instead of de-escalating the tension or alerting campus security, dozens of students are seen holding up smartphones to capture the brawl for digital engagement. More students nowadays choose to view violent attacks as educational material instead of their duty to help victims.

The public outcry about security protocols at private universities resulted from the university administration’s decision to delay their response to the video footage, which showed security standards at the high-tuition institution failed to protect students during this specific incident.

Student Safety

The university campus confronts two main issues because these violent events occur with such regularity. The first violent incident at the Lucknow campus, which involved an attack on a law student, demonstrates that these incidents represent ongoing cultural problems that have persisted throughout history.

Physical intimidation serves as a method for resolving disputes, which establishes an atmosphere of terror that obstructs academic progress.

Educational institutions must establish safe environments through two essential requirements, which include implementing conduct rules and applying restorative justice methods to prevent their grounds from becoming sites of uncontrolled violence.

First published on: Feb 7, 2026 5:55 AM IST
Amity Hostel Turns Violent: Students Slap, Punch, Pull Each Other’s Hair, Warn ‘Koi Beech Mein Nahi Ayega’

QUICK LINKS