Metro Station Shocker: Trans Woman Spits Gutkha On Girl After She Refuses To Give Money, Says 'Kinnar Ki Baddua Lagegi'; Later Forces Her To Delete Recording | Video Goes VIRAL

Transwoman: A disturbing incident inside a metro station has triggered widespread outrage online after a trans woman allegedly spat gutkha at a young woman who refused to give her money. The incident, captured on camera, has since gone viral on social media. Later, as the woman placed her camera near an escalator to record content, the same individual allegedly spat gutkha at her. The act was clearly recorded on video.

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: February 4, 2026 15:02:27 IST

Transwoman: A disturbing incident inside a metro station has triggered widespread outrage online after a trans woman allegedly spat gutkha at a young woman who refused to give her money. The incident, captured on camera, has since gone viral on social media.

According to the victim, she was approached by the trans woman who offered blessings in exchange for cash. When the woman declined, the accused allegedly warned her with a curse. The victim responded calmly and asked her to leave.

Act Caught On Camera Near Escalator

Moments later, as the woman placed her camera near an escalator to record content, the same individual allegedly spat gutkha at her. The act was clearly recorded on video.

In the viral clip, the victim is seen confronting the accused, who attempts to cover her face while moving down the escalator. The woman can be heard saying that the incident was recorded and would be shared publicly.

In a longer video circulating online, the accused and her companion are seen pressuring the victim to delete the footage. Several bystanders later intervened, supporting the woman and urging the group to leave the area.

Social Media Reacts, Questions Public Safety

The incident has drawn sharp reactions online, with many users describing it as harassment and questioning accountability. Several commenters demanded action, asking whether spitting on someone in a public place should go unpunished.

Others shared similar experiences, stating that such encounters have left lasting emotional impact. Some users highlighted that incidents of verbal abuse and intimidation over money demands are not uncommon during public transport journeys.

Many netizens also pointed out the irony that the episode occurred inside a metro station, an area associated with security, surveillance and commuter safety. The video has since reignited debate on public safety, harassment in shared spaces, and the need for effective response mechanisms to protect commuters.

First published on: Feb 4, 2026 3:02 PM IST
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

Tags: commuter protection measurescommuter safety debateescalator incident metro stationgutkhagutkha spitting incident viralharassment inside metro stationmetro station harassment videopublic spitting harassment caseviral metro station videowoman spat on in metro

‘Entire Nation Is Watching’: India’s First Bullet Train Gets Major Boost With Second Tunnel Breakthrough in One Month — Check Route Launch Timeline and Stations

