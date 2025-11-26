‘C-Grade Porn Actor’: Imran Khan Once Got Embroiled In ‘Phone Sex’ Row With THIS Woman After An Audio Clip Got Leaked, Here’s How PTI Reacted

The news is now coming out in Pakistan that the ex-prime minister was possibly killed in Adiala jail in Pakistan, Rawalpindi. A number of social media accounts have written concerning his alleged assassination. No verified information exists however to support these unverified reports.

Imran Khan, a former Prime Minister of Pakistan, has been caught up in another scandal after an audio clip allegedly of him doing phone sex with a woman of a different gender leaked online.

The two-part audio clip was uploaded on the YouTube channel of a Pakistani journalist Syed Ali Haider. In the audio tape, a man who is claimed to be Imran Khan can be heard speaking to a woman in vulgar words.

The viral audio clip is the most recent in a sequence of alleged leaked discussions by Imran Khan since he was dethroned from power earlier on this year and accused the sitting coalition government and the military establishment of plotting against him.

Appalled at the new audio leaks doing rounds on social media. I totally abhor and oppose personal conversations recorded and then leaked to discredit politicians or other public personalities.

This must stop. — Raza Ahmad Rumi (@Razarumi) December 19, 2022

Haven’t heard Imran Khan’s latest audio leak. I’m glad I haven’t. I am unaware about its content & what I am observing from the tweets of those who have heard it, it appears that the matter was very personal. It’s unethical to leak somebody’s personal stuff, no matter who it is.. — Bilal Farooqi (@bilalfqi) December 20, 2022

The news portals of Pakistan reported that the audio leak is by the Pakistan PMO (Prime Ministers Office).

Although it is uncertain whether the audio is genuine or not, there were Pakistani journalists who said that the voice in the audio was that of Imran Khan.

In a tweet journalist Hamza Azhar Salam said, “Khan sb can do whatever he likes in his personal life but he should quit his attempts to portray himself as a role model Muslim leader to the rest of Ummah.

According to Daily Pakistan, a journalist Mansoor Ali Khan, in a video posted on Facebook, stated that he is aware of the anonymous woman in the leaked audio without mentioning her name.

In the so-called sex call leak, Naila Inayat, a Pakistani journalist, has stated that Imran Khan has transformed into Emraan Hashmi.

Imran Khan’s party called it ‘FAKE’

The party led by Imran Khan, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has labeled the audio clip as fake. According to PTI politician Dr Arslan Khalid, political opponents of the PTI chairman are not able to reason beyond developing phony audios and videos.

In October, an alleged audio of Imran Khan emerged, in which he is attempting to purchase the loyalty of members of parliament, as well as to defend his act in front of his being thrown out in a no-confidence vote in Parliament in April.

In another leaked audio recording that reportedly involved the former prime minister, he was recorded discussing a cypher message delivered by the Pakistan ambassador to Washington in March 2022, which involved plotting to remove him to power.

