Home > Viral News > 'C-Grade Porn Actor': Imran Khan Once Got Embroiled In 'Phone Sex' Row With THIS Woman After An Audio Clip Got Leaked, Here's How PTI Reacted

Rumours are circulating online claiming former Pakistan PM Imran Khan may have been killed in Adiala Jail, though no verified evidence supports this. Meanwhile, an alleged leaked audio clip shared by journalist Syed Ali Haider has sparked fresh controversy, adding to a series of unverified leaks targeting Khan.

Imran Khan (PHOTO: X)
Imran Khan (PHOTO: X)

Published: November 26, 2025 17:37:58 IST

The news is now coming out in Pakistan that the ex-prime minister was possibly killed in Adiala jail in Pakistan, Rawalpindi. A number of social media accounts have written concerning his alleged assassination. No verified information exists however to support these unverified reports.

Imran Khan, a former Prime Minister of Pakistan, has been caught up in another scandal after an audio clip allegedly of him doing phone sex with a woman of a different gender leaked online.

The two-part audio clip was uploaded on the YouTube channel of a Pakistani journalist Syed Ali Haider. In the audio tape, a man who is claimed to be Imran Khan can be heard speaking to a woman in vulgar words.

The viral audio clip is the most recent in a sequence of alleged leaked discussions by Imran Khan since he was dethroned from power earlier on this year and accused the sitting coalition government and the military establishment of plotting against him.

The news portals of Pakistan reported that the audio leak is by the Pakistan PMO (Prime Ministers Office).

Although it is uncertain whether the audio is genuine or not, there were Pakistani journalists who said that the voice in the audio was that of Imran Khan.

In a tweet journalist Hamza Azhar Salam said, “Khan sb can do whatever he likes in his personal life but he should quit his attempts to portray himself as a role model Muslim leader to the rest of Ummah.

As far as his personal life is concerned, Khan sb is free to do as he pleases but I would like to see him cease to appear as being some sort of role model Muslim leader to the entire Ummah. Crucially, he is a fairly recent recruit to the football team and therefore not well acquainted with the club’s operational procedures.

Most importantly, he is a relatively new member of the football team and thus not fully familiar with the working processes within the club.

According to Daily Pakistan, a journalist Mansoor Ali Khan, in a video posted on Facebook, stated that he is aware of the anonymous woman in the leaked audio without mentioning her name.

In the so-called sex call leak, Naila Inayat, a Pakistani journalist, has stated that Imran Khan has transformed into Emraan Hashmi.

Imran Khan’s party called it ‘FAKE’ 

The party led by Imran Khan, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has labeled the audio clip as fake. According to PTI politician Dr Arslan Khalid, political opponents of the PTI chairman are not able to reason beyond developing phony audios and videos.

In October, an alleged audio of Imran Khan emerged, in which he is attempting to purchase the loyalty of members of parliament, as well as to defend his act in front of his being thrown out in a no-confidence vote in Parliament in April.

In another leaked audio recording that reportedly involved the former prime minister, he was recorded discussing a cypher message delivered by the Pakistan ambassador to Washington in March 2022, which involved plotting to remove him to power.

ALSO READ:  Where Is Imran Khan? Reports Claim Former Pakistan PM Killed In Adiala Jail By ISI, Death Rumours Spread

First published on: Nov 26, 2025 5:37 PM IST
