Crazy Indian Wedding Idea Goes Viral: ‘IV Drips For Hangovers?’ Netizens Ask, ;Next Kya… Open Heart Surgery?’ In Shocking Twist

An Indian wedding IV Drip Bar that has been advertised as “the best hangover cure” and “energy booster” and a viral video showing it has created a hot discussion on social media and brought up big health issues among doctors and other people. The installation with its cocktails of vitamins and fluids through veins was compared to a medical clinic instead of a place for one to celebrate.

Though IV vitamin therapy, also known as intravenous micronutrient therapy (IVMT), is available in many wellness clinics around the world, taking it to a wedding party, especially for recovering from hangover, has been declared as excessive and unsafe by the disapprovers. The treatment implies that alcohol overconsumption can be undone easily, therefore, some people wonder if such medical practices will be accepted in public rather than clinical places.

Medicalizing Celebration: Risks of IV Vitamin Therapy

The main issue around the use of IV vitamin therapy outside strict medical necessity has been raised. Those in favor of it, for instance, support the multi-vitamins drip along with saline, electrolytes, and high doses of Vitamin C, arguing that it is a fast way to rehydrate and replace the nutrients that have been lost due to heavy drinking or even exhaustion.

On the other hand, doctors oppose the procedure claiming that setting up an intravenous line is a medically invasive procedure that carries some risks. These risks include infection at the site of injection, vein irritation (phlebitis), and even fluid overload which could be really dangerous for people with existing heart or kidney problems.

In addition, the scientific community has not been able to provide enough evidence to claim that the high-dose IV vitamins are any more effective than oral hydration and rest for a simple hangover. The informal, party-like atmosphere surrounding the treatment indicates that the seriousness of the medical procedure has been greatly downplayed.

The Slippery Slope: Unregulated Wellness Trends

The public response, represented by one extremely popular comment asking, “What’s next…Open Heart Surgery?” has raised concerns about the unregulated wellness trends and the medicalization of the everyday discomforts.







This action makes a commonplace surgical treatment a luxury service for instant satisfaction. The application of IV drips for hangover is a practice that indeed confuses legitimate medical care with elective cosmetic/wellness treatments, thus allowing creation of a market for unnecessary and even dangerous interventions.

It makes it usual to go for invasive procedures even when the issue is minor, hence keeping the focus away from responsible drinking and healthy lifestyle choices. The whole thing is a stark reminder of the need for stricter control over what medical procedures are considered suitable for social situations.

