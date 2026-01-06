‘I Am Not Here To Justify’: Actor Sudha Chandran Reacts To Being Trolled For Viral Jagran Video | WATCH

Sudha Chandran: Actor Sudha Chandran has addressed the backlash she faced after videos from a religious gathering went viral, showing her in an intense emotional and spiritual state. While some social media users mocked the episode as “fake” or “drama,” the actor has firmly said she is unfazed by the criticism.

‘I Am Not Here To Justify Myself’

In an interview, Sudha spoke candidly about being trolled after the clips circulated online. She said she does not feel answerable to those questioning her faith or experience. “I have my own perception of life and spiritual connections that I respect. I don’t care about those who troll. What matters to me are the people who connected and resonated with it,” she said, adding that she chooses to live life with dignity and faith.

‘I Never Lived My Life Thinking About What People Will Say’

Reflecting on her journey, Sudha said public judgment is something she has faced before. Recalling her accident and recovery, she noted that many had doubted her choices back then as well. “People questioned me even after my accident. But when the same struggle turns into a success story, those voices fade away,” she remarked, underlining that she remains focused on her path rather than public opinion.

Viral Jagran Video

The videos, which surfaced earlier this week, showed Sudha in a trance-like state during a jagran. In the clips, she appeared emotionally overwhelmed, jumping and moving uncontrollably as devotional songs played. Some attendees were seen trying to restrain her. She was dressed in a red-and-white saree and wore a headband reading ‘Jai Mata Di.’

Sudha Chandran, best known in recent years for playing Yamini Raheja in Naagin, has also been part of popular shows such as Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Mata Ki Chowki. Despite the online criticism, the actor has made it clear she will continue to live life on her own terms.

