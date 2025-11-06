LIVE TV
Home > Viral News > Kerala Bus Horror: Man Tries To Slip Hand Inside Woman’s Top, Courageous Victim Confronts, Here’s What Happened Next

In a disturbing incident in Kerala, a man sexually assaulted a woman in a crowded bus. The courageous woman recorded the encounter on video as he attempted to slip his hand inside her top, then confronted the perpetrator with slaps and punches. The bus conductor soon intervened and confronted the accused.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: November 6, 2025 19:06:46 IST

In a disturbing incident in Kerala, a man sexually assaulted a woman in a crowded bus. The courageous woman recorded the encounter on video as he attempted to slip his hand inside her top, then confronted the perpetrator with slaps and punches. The bus conductor soon intervened and confronted the accused. 

The viral video showed the woman capturing herself and a man sitting next to her on the bus. At the start of the footage, his hand is seen toucher her private area, which immediately alerted her. But that’s not where he ends, man then attempts to slip his hand inside her top, prompting the woman to react forcefully and confront him. 



Social Media Outrage as Kerala Woman Confronts Pervert on Bus

The incident quickly sparked widespread outrage on social media, with users expressing shock and anger over the harassment. Many praised the woman for her bravery in recording and confronting the man. 

One user commented, “This guy needs to be sterilized & his picture should be on every police station as a sexual predator.” Another user commented, “How have we reached this stage where the survivor had to record the actual act of getting groped before she raised an alarm? The sheer strength she showed to not react immediately, just so that people could believe her. “ 

Third user commented, “Absolutely​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ disgusting behaviour. It should never be tolerated. Those who molest in public have to be identified, humiliated, and given to the police so that an FIR is registered, and actual legal consequences follow.”

First published on: Nov 6, 2025 7:06 PM IST
