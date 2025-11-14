LIVE TV
Lady Driver's Minor Mishap Near Bengaluru Metro Sparks One-Kilometre Snarl, Triggering Chaos Caught On Camera In Dramatic Footage

A minor accident between a lady-driven car and a two-wheeler near a Bengaluru Metro station sparked a heated argument, blocking a key lane and causing a one-kilometre traffic jam. Police struggled to reach the spot, and commuters were forced to walk as public transport stalled.

Minor Bengaluru Metro Mishap Triggers One-Kilometre Traffic Chaos (Pc: Instagram)
Minor Bengaluru Metro Mishap Triggers One-Kilometre Traffic Chaos (Pc: Instagram)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: November 14, 2025 17:25:34 IST

A small car accident quickly turned into a major traffic mess on a busy day at a Bengaluru Metro station in front of the metro station today. The accident involved a lady driving her car and a two-wheeler; it took place near the metro station entrance but had a huge impact on the area paralyzing the main road for more than an hour with a one-kilometer traffic jam.

Despite the minimal damage, scraped bumper and bent indicator eyewitnesses reported that a heated exchange between the parties and their unwillingness to move their cars right away was a disaster for the city’s already stressed traffic flow. Footage shared online depicts a huge accumulation of cars with exhausted commuters resorting to honking and fighting.

Accident Gridlock Anatomy

The placing of the two automobiles was the direct factor that led to the enormous traffic blockage. A car, which was suspected of hindering the motorcycle’s movement, and the motorcycle remained stuck in a very important lane, while the drivers were arguing about the fault and insurance. This ridiculous immobility strangled one of the main traffic arteries leading to the metro station, which is a major transfer point during peak hours.

The state traffic police, who were informed about the situation getting out of hand, found it difficult to get to the exact spot because of the growing line of cars. In the end, they had to get involved and made the drivers move their cars to the side and started the slow process of controlling the flow of traffic by hand, which, by that time, had spread far beyond the site of the accident.



Commuter Transit Impact

Public transportation experienced a very strong and instant ripple effect. The situation where a huge number of people were contesting to get into the trains or subway was exactly the same as that of the taxi and bus commuters who, rather than waiting for the traffic to ease, opted to walk to the station which took them around 15-20 minutes through the jammed road.

The entire episode dramatically showcased that even a small dispute among the drivers could bring about a standstill of the passenger movement in a city like Bengaluru.The process of clearing the road took a long time as the traffic began to ease only after the tow trucks had done their work, the police had opened one lane for orderly flow, and the vehicles had been moved. The necessity for an immediate and cooperative response in minor incidents to prevent large-scale public inconvenience has once more been pointed out.

First published on: Nov 14, 2025 5:25 PM IST
QUICK LINKS