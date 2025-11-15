Momos Seller Earning ₹1 Lakh A Day? Viral Video Claims Bengaluru Street Vendor Makes More Than B.Com Graduates, Internet Explodes

Every day, social media is flooded with content creators narrating unique stories. In one such story, an Instagram content creator has triggered an online debate after spending a day with a street-side momos seller in Bengaluru and sharing the stall’s alleged earnings. In her post, creator Cassy Pareira claimed that the vendor makes around ₹31 lakh a month, roughly ₹1 lakh per day, a sum she noted is significantly higher than what “a typical B.Com graduate” earns. NewsX could not independently verify these claims.

The stall, KK Momos, has long been a popular snack stop in the city. Despite its modest roadside setup, Pareira said the business reportedly earns “lakhs per day.”

How the Momo Stall Allegedly Earns ₹1 Lakh a Day

In her video, Pareira detailed how quickly customers line up at the stall. She wrote, “I then started serving momos to the customers and they loved it. It’s crazy how famous this shop actually is. And in literally just one hour, we sold 118 plates of momos… One plate is 110 rupees and we sold around 950 plates today.”

According to her estimate, the stall sells about 950 plates daily, each priced at ₹110, which brings the daily revenue close to ₹1 lakh. Pareira also emphasised that the vendor’s earnings are the result of long hours and consistent hard work.

She further drew a comparison between the income of the momos seller and that of a B.Com graduate, highlighting the widening gap between formal education and informal sector earnings.

Social Media Users Question the Numbers

The claims quickly went viral, drawing both astonishment and skepticism across platforms. Reactions ranged from humour to disbelief:

“Fam, that’s not even what I earn in a year,” one user wrote.

Another questioned, “Who’s buying 110rs per plate?”

A third joked, “Bruhh Ambani got compition.”

One comment read, “Everyone earn more than a BCom graduate.”

A skeptical user asked, “In 1 hour, he sold 118 plates of momos? Seriously?”

Another added, “That’s truly a lie, no way a plate of momo costs 110 in road side and no way he could sell 900+ plates.”

One more questioned compliance: “Does he pays tax?”

