Home > Viral News > 'Ours Will Be The Greatest…' Donald Trump Shares India Gate's Photo, Dubs It 'India's Beautiful Arch' Amid His Ambitious Plan To Build New Triumphal Arch Of 250 Feet In Washington DC

‘Ours Will Be The Greatest…’ Donald Trump Shares India Gate’s Photo, Dubs It ‘India’s Beautiful Arch’ Amid His Ambitious Plan To Build New Triumphal Arch Of 250 Feet In Washington DC

US President Donald Trump shared a photo of the India Gate on Truth Social, calling it a “beautiful triumphal arch,” as he pushes plans for a massive Independence Arch in Washington DC to mark America’s 250th birthday.

Trump on Monday shared a photograph of New Delhi’s India Gate (IMAGE: X/TRUTH SOCIAL)
Trump on Monday shared a photograph of New Delhi’s India Gate (IMAGE: X/TRUTH SOCIAL)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last updated: February 2, 2026 21:19:21 IST

‘Ours Will Be The Greatest…’ Donald Trump Shares India Gate’s Photo, Dubs It ‘India’s Beautiful Arch’ Amid His Ambitious Plan To Build New Triumphal Arch Of 250 Feet In Washington DC

On Monday, February 2, US President Donald Trump posted a photo of New Delhi’s India Gate on Truth Social, calling it a “beautiful triumphal arch.”

He added, “India’s beautiful triumphal arch, our will be greatest of all,” right next to the picture.

Trump shares India Gate’s photo 

Trump is on a mission to build a massive new triumphal arch in Washington DC to celebrate America’s 250th birthday. The idea seems to have really grabbed him.

According to The Washington Post, he wants the monument, tentatively called the Independence Arch, to stand 250 feet tall and overlook the Potomac River. That would make it much bigger than most of DC’s other famous landmarks.

For some context: The White House rises about 70 feet, and the Lincoln Memorial hits around 100. Trump’s planned arch would tower over both, reshaping the skyline on a patch of land between the Lincoln Memorial and Arlington National Cemetery.

‘Ours Will Be The Greatest…’ Donald Trump Shares India Gate’s Photo, Dubs It ‘India’s Beautiful Arch’ Amid His Ambitious Plan To Build New Triumphal Arch Of 250 Feet In Washington DC

Trump’s Independence Arch

Donald Trump wants his proposed “Independence Arch” in Washington, D.C. to reach 250 feet, way taller than the Lincoln Memorial and even the White House.

According to two people who talked to The Washington Post, Trump has really latched onto this huge version. He sees it as a big, bold symbol of national pride, especially with America’s 250th anniversary coming up this summer.

He’s looked at smaller options, 165 feet, 123 feet. He even showed those ideas off at a dinner last year. Still, he keeps coming back to the biggest one. He says the arch should make a statement, something no one forgets after visiting the capital.

If it goes up near the Potomac River like planned, the arch would absolutely dwarf both the White House (about 70 feet tall) and the Lincoln Memorial (around 100 feet). Trump likes to use the phrase “250 for 250”, that’s his way of connecting the height to the country’s milestone birthday.

White House spokesperson Davis Ingle told The Independent, “The Arch is going to be one of the most iconic landmarks not only in Washington, D.C., but throughout the world. President Trump’s bold vision will be imprinted upon the fabric of America and be felt by generations to come. His successes will continue to give the greatest Nation on earth- America- the glory it deserves.” 

First published on: Feb 2, 2026 8:53 PM IST
Tags: donald trumpindia gatelatest world newsWashington DC

‘Ours Will Be The Greatest…’ Donald Trump Shares India Gate’s Photo, Dubs It ‘India’s Beautiful Arch’ Amid His Ambitious Plan To Build New Triumphal Arch Of 250 Feet In Washington DC

QUICK LINKS