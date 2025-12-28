Outrage As US Influencer Calls Indian Healthcare ‘Shitty’ While Mocking Death Of Indian Man In Canada: ‘Should Have Stayed In…’

A storm’s brewing online after American influencer Andrew Branca made a cruel joke about the death of Prashant Sreekumar, an Indian-origin man who died in Canada after waiting more than eight hours at a hospital with no real help.

US Influencer Mocks Death Of Indian-Origin Man In Canada

Branca mocked Sreekumar, calling him “another Indian invader of Canada.” It’s hard to imagine someone being that callous.

Sreekumar landed in Edmonton’s Grey Nuns Community Hospital on December 22 after severe chest pain hit him at work. His family said staff checked his ECG, shrugged it off, and told them to wait.

They gave him Tylenol, but his blood pressure just kept climbing. Nurses tried to revive him, but he didn’t make it.

Branca wasn’t done. He posted again, sneering that Sreekumar and his wife “could have easily avoided the shitty Canadian healthcare by staying in Mumbai and enjoying the shitty Indian healthcare,” and tossed in a random graph on immigration to Canada.

Another Indian invader of Canada. I note that she and her husband could have easily avoided the shitty Canadian healthcare by staying in Mumbai and enjoying the shitty Indian healthcare. https://t.co/9pmMPoCbky pic.twitter.com/mzEFt5ksiD — Andrew Branca Show (@TheBrancaShow) December 26, 2025

Canada Healthcare Tragedy: Influencer Pulls A Racist Joke

If you look at Branca’s history, this isn’t new. His X profile says he’s an attorney with “pro-America, pro-Constitution, pro-Western civilisation” views, but his posts are full of anti-India rants. He’s called Indians “retards,” “third-world,” and said Indian food is “disgusting.”

According to him, “America is for Americans.” He even went as far as writing, “You, an Indian national, fled the shithole of third-world India to live in first-world Canada. I’m thinking that any culture that drives tens of millions of its nationals from its third-world borders to go live in first-world nations has little to brag about.”

In another post, he called Indian migration “a societal herpes of filth and trash and human faeces they wish to bring to America.”

ALSO READ: What Happened To Khaleda Zia? Bangladesh’s Former PM In ‘Extremely Critical Condition, Will This Make Tarique Rahman Return To London For Her Treatment?