US President Trump Dials PM Modi Amid Trade Tensions, U.S. Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor Says ‘Stay Tuned’

US President Donald Trump spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid trade tensions, according to US envoy to India Sergio Gor.

On X, he posted, “President Trump just spoke with Prime Minister Modi. STAY TUNED…”

The two leaders got on the phone just as tensions between their countries hit a rough patch over a trade dispute and Trump’s decision to slap a steep 50 percent tariff on Indian goods.

Trump earlier pointed to the trade imbalance and India’s ongoing purchases of Russian oil as his reasons for the tariff.

But lately, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, one of Trump’s inner circle, hinted that Washington might ease up on those tariffs since India has started cutting back on Russian oil imports.

Not long after, Trump told reporters that India would soon start buying oil from Venezuela instead of Iran.

“We’ve already made a deal. India is coming in, and they’re going to be buying Venezuelan oil as opposed to buying it from Iran. So, we’ve already made the concept of the deal,” Trump said last week.

(THIS IS BREAKING NEWS. MORE DETAILS AWAITED)

