Home > Viral News > Rishi Sunak Finally Answers Who Advises Him Better, Narayana Murthy Or Sudha Murty, Former UK PM Says 'I Learnt…'

Rishi Sunak Finally Answers Who Advises Him Better, Narayana Murthy Or Sudha Murty, Former UK PM Says ‘I Learnt…’

Speaking about his father-in-law, Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy, Sunak revealed that Murthy played a major role in encouraging him to enter politics.

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: November 19, 2025 18:56:17 IST

Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has shared rare personal insights into his life, speaking about the influence his in-laws, Sudha Murty and Narayana Murthy, have had on him. During a conversation at the NDTV World Summit on October 17, 2025, Sunak discussed how their values continue to shape his approach to leadership, decision-making, and family life.

Sunak spoke about the lessons he has learnt from Sudha Murty, calling her compassion extraordinary. He said she has a unique ability to connect with people from all backgrounds, something he deeply admires. “What I learnt from my mother-in-law was extraordinarily compassionate. The way my mother-in-law can connect with people from every walk of life is something that’s extraordinary, and I want to learn that from her,” he said.

He also shared her guiding belief: do your best and leave the rest to a higher power. Sunak said this philosophy has helped him stay grounded during difficult moments in his political career, reminding him to focus on effort rather than stress over outcomes.

Speaking about his father-in-law, Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy, Sunak revealed that Murthy played a major role in encouraging him to enter politics. “My father-in-law was very instrumental in my entry into politics. He said to me that you should go into politics, as that’s the best way to make a difference,” Sunak said. 

He added that the most important advice he received from Murthy was to focus on being respected and maintaining integrity in public life. Murthy, in turn, praised Sunak as intelligent, principled, and well-suited for global leadership.

Sunak noted that he receives different kinds of advice from both in-laws and feels fortunate to learn from them. Reflecting on his time in office, he said, “We all have our dharma to do. I wanted to resolve the economic issue, that’s what I was there for. When I left office, the inflation was back at 2%.”

ALSO READ: ‘Get A Life And Then Worry About…’ Narayana Murthy Reignites 72-Hour Work Week Debate

First published on: Nov 19, 2025 6:56 PM IST
Tags: narayana murthyrishi-sunakSudha Murty

QUICK LINKS