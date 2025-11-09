Sexual Fantasy At Peak! ‘Sex In Moving Car’ At 90 MPH On Highway, Couple Detained: Germany

In a shocking incident occurred on Germany’s A1 motorway on November 3 when a couple was caught engaging in sexual activity while driving at 90 mph. The Ford vehicle reportedly swerved dangerously between lanes as it headed toward Dortmund. Witnesses informed police that the car’s erratic movement almost caused a pile-up on the busy stretch of road, forcing nearby vehicles, including a truck, to make sudden maneuvers to avoid collision. The reckless act endangered multiple drivers traveling along one of Europe’s busiest highways.

According to reports, a 37-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman were seen “having sexual intercourse” while the car moved across multiple lanes.

A witness told police that the vehicle sharply swerved to the right, forcing a truck onto the hard shoulder. The dangerous turn could have led to a severe accident involving several vehicles. Police intercepted the couple at a service station near Münster shortly after the report. Officers detained the male driver and launched criminal proceedings for dangerous interference with road traffic.

Legal Proceedings Under German Penal Code

Authorities confirmed that the male driver now faces charges under Section 315b of the German Penal Code, which addresses dangerous interference with road traffic. If found guilty, he could face a sentence of up to five years in prison. Police officials stated that such behaviour violates traffic safety laws and poses a serious risk to public safety. The woman involved was questioned as part of the investigation. Both individuals were later released pending trial as legal proceedings continue.

Germany’s Autobahn network is famous for its unrestricted sections, where certain stretches allow high-speed driving. However, around 30 percent of the routes are regulated with speed limits, particularly in high-traffic or high-risk areas. Authorities have also installed automated systems on 9 percent of the motorway network to maintain road safety. Drivers are required to follow strict conduct codes despite the freedom on certain stretches. Violations such as reckless or distracted driving invite severe penalties under German law.

Must Read: After Kolhapuri Sandals Row, Prada’s Rs 69,000 Safety Pin Brooch Stirs New Controversy, Netizens Say Bought Same At Rs 5/-