Home > Viral News > Shocking Visuals! Grain Silo Collapse In Watseka Caught On Viral Video, People Run For Safety

Scary visuals from Watseka, Illinois show a massive grain silo collapsing, forcing workers and first responders to flee. Containing 30,000+ bushels of soybeans, the collapse caused power outages, but no injuries. Video of the dramatic incident has gone viral.

Scary moment in Watseka, Illinois as a massive grain silo collapses. (Screengrab: X/USA TODAY Video)
Scary moment in Watseka, Illinois as a massive grain silo collapses. (Screengrab: X/USA TODAY Video)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: October 17, 2025 18:57:29 IST

Chilling images from Illinois are taking the world by storm as a huge grain silo collapsed, leaving individuals, including emergency responders, fleeing for their lives. The horrific accident happened on Wednesday, October 15, in Watseka, a small city located about 145 kilometers south of Chicago.

The grain bin, holding more than 30,000 bushels (816 tons) of soybeans harvested over the fall, just gave way in an unexpected, video-recorded collapse by a Watseka Fire Department firefighter. On the viral video, soybeans erupted from the side of the silo, producing a huge cloud of dust into the air while witnesses and emergency responders scrambled to safety. “Get back!” can be heard yelled in the video as panic erupted.



Based on the Iroquois County Emergency Management Agency (EMA), volunteer firefighters were already at the scene answering an Emergency Medical Service (EMS) call when they recognized a structural problem in the silo. More first responders were summoned to remove individuals from the hazardous area. After almost an hour of efforts to stabilise the building, the silo collapsed.

No one was injured, according to officials, but the collapse damaged neighbouring power lines and utility poles, causing a temporary loss of power. Power was restored by Thursday, October 16.

The reason for the collapse is still under investigation, EMA officials saying that it is not yet known. In one reaction to the video, users speculated on possible insurance fraud, while others were making jokes regarding the soybean loss.

The intense footage has provided a dire warning of the dangers of large farm structures and the need for emergency preparedness.

First published on: Oct 17, 2025 6:57 PM IST
