Who Was Baek Se-Hee? ‘I Want To Die But I Want To Eat Tteokbokki’ Author Dies At 35, Saving 5 Lives Through Organ Donation

Award-winning South Korean writer Baek Se-Hee, whose memoir I Want To Die But I Want To Eat Tteokbokki became an international sensation, has died at the age of 35. Her sudden death is felt by fans and writers alike, but through mourning, they celebrate her significant contribution to mental illness discourse globally.

Baek became an overnight sensation with her 2018 memoir, which honestly accounted for her experiences of depression by following her sessions with a therapist. Written in Korean initially, the book became an international success after its English translation was released in 2022. The memoir connected with audiences around the world for its brutal honesty, juxtaposing stories of mental turmoil with trivial pleasures in life, such as relishing the signature Korean dish tteokbokki.

Baek Se-Hee’s death is uncertain

Though the precise reason for Baek Se-Hee’s death is uncertain, her spirit of altruism lives on. Baek donated her heart, lungs, liver, and kidneys to save five lives, reports the Korea Organ Donation Agency. Baek’s sister explained that Baek had long desired “to share her heart with others through her work, and to inspire hope.”

There was an outpour of tributes from fans and peers alike. Anton Hur, who translated her book into English, took to Instagram to say: “Her organ donation saved five people, but her readers know she touched millions more with her writing. My thoughts are with her family.” Social media saw other messages such as, “Rest softly. Thank you for saving us with your honesty,” the depth of whose influence is testament to the power of her work.

Baek Se-Hee’s early life

Born in 1990, Baek majored in creative writing at university and worked in the publishing field for a few years before becoming a full-time writer. She candidly wrote about her experiences with dysthymia, or chronic mild depression, which shaped the intensely personal viewpoint of her writing. After her initial memoir, she published a sequel, I Want to Die Still, but I Still Want to Eat Tteokbokki, in 2019, with the English translation coming out in 2024.

Released in 2018, I Want To Die But I Want To Eat Tteokbokki was a worldwide phenomenon, selling more than a million copies and being translated into 25 languages. The book was universally acclaimed for shattering mental health stigmas, providing a relatable, humane insight into life with depression but still being able to enjoy little things.

Baek Se-Hee’s writing legacy and her last act of kindness have sealed her reputation as a writer who not only documented her own suffering but gave hope and empathy to countless others.

ALSO READ: Seven Pakistani Soldiers Killed Along Afghan Border