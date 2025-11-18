LIVE TV
Home > Viral News > Tamil Nadu Man Claims Rapido Driver Sent Obscene Clips To Relative, Says 'Not The First Time This Happened'

Tamil Nadu Man Claims Rapido Driver Sent Obscene Clips To Relative, Says ‘Not The First Time This Happened’

A Tamil Nadu man alleges a Rapido driver obtained his female relative’s number after a ride and sent her explicit videos. Claiming it’s not the first such case, he filed a police complaint, raising major concerns over rider data safety, driver vetting, and platform accountability.

Rapido Driver Accused of Sending Explicit Videos to Woman Rider, Sparks Safety Outrage in Tamil Nadu (Pc: X)
Rapido Driver Accused of Sending Explicit Videos to Woman Rider, Sparks Safety Outrage in Tamil Nadu (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: November 18, 2025 15:58:38 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Tamil Nadu Man Claims Rapido Driver Sent Obscene Clips To Relative, Says ‘Not The First Time This Happened’

Tamil Nadu has come up with an alarming claim that not only raises the question of ride-sharing platforms’ security but also puts them under scrutiny. A male person said that the driver of Rapido bike taxi, whom his lady relative had just taken a ride with, got hold of her phone number and even sent her naughty videos.

The one who complained maintains that it is not the first time such a case happened with a Rapido driver which in turn raises concerns about proper checking of background and data safety for the passengers especially for women. 

The user is said to have already lodged a complaint with the police demanding strict action against the driver and a comprehensive review of the company’s safety policies. The event brings forth a continuous alarming trend of personal data getting misused and the potential of harassment by using gig economy platforms.

Data Misuse And Harassment Concerns

The current situation emphasizes a vital problem concerning the sharing of personal contact information of riders with drivers, which could lead to drivers’ abuse. Even though platforms generally conceal the numbers, in some cases, the drivers may still be able to find hacks or the number might become visible during the booking depending on the system used.



The purported sending of sex videos without consent is clearly a major violation of privacy and an act of sexual harassment, and it reveals a total inability to protect the passenger’s safety and dignity. The relative’s trauma reflects past, similar grievances, hinting at a weak point in the system.

The authorities are now facing the challenge of not only determining the magnitude of the data leak but also holding the platform accountable for not doing proper background checks and not supervising its drivers closely enough to keep such predatory practices from occurring.

Need for Stricter Vetting and Safety Measures

The victim’s family claim that this is not an isolated occurrence, and it gets through Rapido’s driver verification and training processes very urgently and comprehensively. The stricter screening should not just include basic background checks but also cover continuous monitoring and instant deactivation of the driver’s account when a credible complaint of harassment or data misuse is received.

Moreover, the platform should take the entire user phone number protection during the interactions and provide strong, easily accessed in-app safety features, including instant panic button and direct reporting lines.

The incident is a very graphic illustration that convenience cannot be a reason for rider security, thus making it necessary for the swift and transparent action of both the company and law enforcement to restore public trust.

Also Read: Bengaluru Woman Exposes Rapido Driver’s Fake App Scam Inflating Fares, What Happened Next Will Leave You Stunned

First published on: Nov 18, 2025 3:58 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

Tags: Female Sexual Harrasment CaseRapido DriverTamil Nadu incident

Tamil Nadu Man Claims Rapido Driver Sent Obscene Clips To Relative, Says ‘Not The First Time This Happened’

