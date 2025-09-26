LIVE TV
Viral Video: Women Slap, Punch And Pull Hair In WWE-Style Street Fight In Nainital, Man Films Drama

Viral Video: Women Slap, Punch And Pull Hair In WWE-Style Street Fight In Nainital, Man Films Drama

A shocking daylight brawl broke out between several women in Nainital, with slaps, punches, and hair-pulling caught on camera. The video went viral, leaving tourists stunned and raising concerns over public safety and the hill station’s peaceful image. Authorities urged to take strict action.

Women’s WWE-Style Brawl Rocks Nainital’s Mall Road, Tourists Stunned, Video Goes Viral (Pc: X)
Women’s WWE-Style Brawl Rocks Nainital’s Mall Road, Tourists Stunned, Video Goes Viral (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: September 26, 2025 16:14:25 IST

A shocking sight, seen in bright daylight at Nainital, was when an intense, public quarrel between quite a few women soon developed into a brawl that seemed to contradict the very essence of wrestling. It was caught on camera by an amused bystander, with the women themselves landing nasty slaps and punches and pulling at one another’s hair, right on what looks like a busy street-most probably Mall Road or another prominent area. The audacity of the fight was such that it took place almost in front of the public eye while being filmed.

The video has since gone viral, with many users posting comments left, right, and center, expressing their astonishment and disgust at this most sudden embodiment of violence and calling it “pure WWE-style cinema.” Details of what really led to the brawl are yet to be divulged. However, the absolute shamelessness displayed in a tourist hotspot is, nonetheless, concerning.

Public Order Breach

The location during the day and the presence of bystanders reinforces the complete public disorder. Uttarakhand itself along with its prime tourist attractions like Nainital has a big place in tourism and such events can seriously stain the reputation of this region with respect to safety and serenity.’



This sensational clash indicates an immediate need for speedy intervention of the local authorities not just to deal with people involved in the act but also to bolster public behavior standards.

Tourism Safety Concern

Such occurrences, by their very nature, cause an immediate concern for the safety of tourists, whether such incidents are set off by tourists or locals. Tourists come to this hill station for peace, and a very bold and violent brawl will cast a pall over the atmosphere.

The authorities now have the task of assuring the public and the tourism industry that these outbursts of aggression are random and will be dealt with immediately in the interest of securing the calm that Nainital is famous for.

Tags: Nainital fightviral videowomen brawlWWE-style fight

Viral Video: Women Slap, Punch And Pull Hair In WWE-Style Street Fight In Nainital, Man Films Drama

Viral Video: Women Slap, Punch And Pull Hair In WWE-Style Street Fight In Nainital, Man Films Drama

Viral Video: Women Slap, Punch And Pull Hair In WWE-Style Street Fight In Nainital, Man Films Drama
Viral Video: Women Slap, Punch And Pull Hair In WWE-Style Street Fight In Nainital, Man Films Drama
Viral Video: Women Slap, Punch And Pull Hair In WWE-Style Street Fight In Nainital, Man Films Drama
Viral Video: Women Slap, Punch And Pull Hair In WWE-Style Street Fight In Nainital, Man Films Drama

