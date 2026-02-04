Watch: Drunk, Half Naked Police Constable’s Video Assaulting Wife While She Holds Child From Telangana Goes Viral On Social Media, Authorities Launch Investigation

A video of an apparently drunken police constable raping his wife in front of their young child in Mancherial in Telangana has gone viral on social media triggering an outrage among the people and police action. The video, which has been shared extensively on various sites, including X and WhatsApp, depicts the man known as Ravi Prasad, who is very drunk and is hitting and pushing his wife Shirisha, who is also shown crying and shielding their toddler.

Watch The Video







What Happened Here?

The audience is also able to hear the child crying in the background as the bloody scuffle ensues in the open. The incident is said to have taken place late on Sunday night in Reddy Colony, which has attracted heavy criticism by the online fraternity and the locals. The official complaint against her husband was launched by Shirisha, a superintendent in the 13th Battalion of the Telangana State Special Police and this resulted in authorities registering a case after the viral circulation of the footage. Ravi Prasad has been booked by the police on several counts, such as the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act regarding the use of caste based slurs during the assault, and on domestic violence types. Local police have also canceled the constable and initiated an inquiry to ascertain all the details to the incident with witnesses and the viral video in question all being studied as evidence.

Police have reported that the case is under active investigation and that no further action would be taken depending on the evidence gathered and statements taken under the current investigation. The shocking video and its aftermath provoked the revival of the debate regarding the domestic violence, police performance, and the safety of women and children at home.

