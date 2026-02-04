‘Japan-Style Shock in Delhi?’ Underwear Vending Machines Spotted at THIS Metro Station, Viral Video Sparks Shock, Laughter and Debate Online

A surprising sight at Delhi Metro station at a Delhi Metro station has left commuters doing a double-take after a video showing underwear vending machines began circulating online. The clip, reportedly filmed at Rohini East Metro Station, shows not one but multiple machines installed on the premises.

The unusual setup quickly went viral, triggering a flood of reactions ranging from shock and laughter to praise and confusion, and sparking a wider debate on convenience, necessity, and changing urban norms.

Underwear Vending Machines at Delhi Metro Station

A video circulating online shows a woman stumbling upon an alleged underwear vending machine at Delhi’s Rohini East Metro Station. Interestingly, the clip reveals that the station had not just one or two, but three such machines installed.

Other commuters can also be seen stopping to examine the machines closely, clearly intrigued by the usual sight. The video quickly went viral, prompting a wave of reactions online.

While some viewers found the moment amusing, others expressed surprise. Several users praised the initiative, calling it practical, while others echoed the woman’s confusion, sparking mixed reactions across social media.

Social Media Reactions

One user commented, “Delhi Metro now has an underwear vending machine? Finally, backup for when life gives you a ‘wardrobe malfunction’ mid-commute! Rohini East just became the most supportive station in town.”

Second user commented, “Placing an undergarment winding machine in a place like Delhi. So everyone passing by can see what size and color you are buying.”

Another user wrote, “Advance technology aa technology aa dosto,” commented the next person. “Are you in Japan by any chance?” added another.