LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
balochistan ghaziabad Election commision bjp instagram ban asim munir Antropic Ai elon musk balochistan ghaziabad Election commision bjp instagram ban asim munir Antropic Ai elon musk balochistan ghaziabad Election commision bjp instagram ban asim munir Antropic Ai elon musk balochistan ghaziabad Election commision bjp instagram ban asim munir Antropic Ai elon musk
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
balochistan ghaziabad Election commision bjp instagram ban asim munir Antropic Ai elon musk balochistan ghaziabad Election commision bjp instagram ban asim munir Antropic Ai elon musk balochistan ghaziabad Election commision bjp instagram ban asim munir Antropic Ai elon musk balochistan ghaziabad Election commision bjp instagram ban asim munir Antropic Ai elon musk
LIVE TV
Home > Viral News > ‘Japan-Style Shock in Delhi?’ Underwear Vending Machines Spotted at THIS Metro Station, Viral Video Sparks Shock, Laughter and Debate Online

‘Japan-Style Shock in Delhi?’ Underwear Vending Machines Spotted at THIS Metro Station, Viral Video Sparks Shock, Laughter and Debate Online

A surprising sight at Delhi Metro station at a Delhi Metro station has left commuters doing a double-take after a video showing underwear vending machines began circulating online. The clip, reportedly filmed at Rohini East Metro Station, shows not one but multiple machines installed on the premises.

Underwear Vending Machines Spotted at Delhi Metro Station. Photo: X
Underwear Vending Machines Spotted at Delhi Metro Station. Photo: X

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: February 4, 2026 15:16:15 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Japan-Style Shock in Delhi?’ Underwear Vending Machines Spotted at THIS Metro Station, Viral Video Sparks Shock, Laughter and Debate Online

A surprising sight at Delhi Metro station at a Delhi Metro station has left commuters doing a double-take after a video showing underwear vending machines began circulating online. The clip, reportedly filmed at Rohini East Metro Station, shows not one but multiple machines installed on the premises. 

The unusual setup quickly went viral, triggering a flood of reactions ranging from shock and laughter to praise and confusion, and sparking a wider debate on convenience, necessity, and changing urban norms. 

Underwear Vending Machines at Delhi Metro Station 

A video circulating online shows a woman stumbling upon an alleged underwear vending machine at Delhi’s Rohini East Metro Station. Interestingly, the clip reveals that the station had not just one or two, but three such machines installed. 

You Might Be Interested In

Other commuters can also be seen stopping to examine the machines closely, clearly intrigued by the usual sight. The video quickly went viral, prompting a wave of reactions online. 

While some viewers found the moment amusing, others expressed surprise. Several users praised the initiative, calling it practical, while others echoed the woman’s confusion, sparking mixed reactions across social media. 

Social Media Reactions 

One user commented, “Delhi Metro now has an underwear vending machine?  Finally, backup for when life gives you a ‘wardrobe malfunction’ mid-commute!  Rohini East just became the most supportive station in town.” 

Second user commented, “Placing an undergarment winding machine in a place like Delhi. So everyone passing by can see what size and color you are buying.” 

Another user wrote, “Advance technology aa technology aa dosto,” commented the next person. “Are you in Japan by any chance?” added another.

First published on: Feb 4, 2026 3:16 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: delhi metro stationhome-hero-pos-15underwearUnderwear Vending MachineUnderwear Vending Machine in delhi metro stationvending machine

RELATED News

Metro Station Shocker: Trans Woman Spits Gutkha On Girl After She Refuses To Give Money, Says ‘Kinnar Ki Baddua Lagegi’; Later Forces Her To Delete Recording | Video Goes VIRAL

Who Is Ravneet Singh Bittu? BJP Leader, Who Once Joined Congress Briefly, Gets Dubbed ‘Traitor Friend’ By Rahul Gandhi, Verbal Exchange Soon Turns Into War Of Words | Watch

Will Aleema Khan Be Arrested? Pakistan Court Issues Non-Bailable Arrest Warrants For Imran Khan’s Sister Over 2024 PTI Protest

Heartbreaking Viral Video: Man Spends 20 Years In Jail For Fake Rape Case, Misses Family Funerals; Internet Reacts ‘No Money, No Power, No Justice’

Do Students Fake Jainism To Skip Stanford’s Mandatory Meal Plan Costing Rs 7 Lakh? Student’s Essay Sparks Debate: ‘Let’s Stop Pretending That…’

LATEST NEWS

Ashwajit Singh Conferred With ICAI Hall Of Fame Award At The 19th ICAI Awards – World Forum Of Accountants

Ghaziabad’s Sister Trio Suicide Over Korean Game Obsession: Girls’ Father Had Two Wives; Only One Sister Wanted To Jump, While Others…What We Know So Far

‘Election Commission Is WhatsApp Commission’: In Supreme Court, Mamata Banerjee Makes Big Allegations Against EC, Asks Why No SIR In Assam

‘Dhoop Mein Kaala…’: Bigg Boss Ex- Contestant Sapna Choudhary Explodes on Nigerian Rapper Yung Sammy on The 50, Faces Racism Backlash for Remark- Watch

IIT Bombay Shocker: 21-Year-Old Student Commits Suicide After Jumping From Hostel Terrace, Police Begin Investigation

Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Quarterfinal: Matches, Teams, Venues, Timings & All You Need To Know

UP BEd JEE 2026 Notification Out, How To Apply, Eligibility Criteria And Key Details Step-By-Step Guide Here

Redmi Note 15 Pro Series Goes Live On Sale: Get Introductory Bank Discounts, Easy No Cost EMI—Check Price And Features

Alina Amir Viral Leaked MMS: Another Famous Pakistani TikToker Breaks Silence On Obscene Video, Says ‘The Video Is…’

‘Entire Nation Is Watching’: India’s First Bullet Train Gets Major Boost With Second Tunnel Breakthrough in One Month — Check Route Launch Timeline and Stations

‘Japan-Style Shock in Delhi?’ Underwear Vending Machines Spotted at THIS Metro Station, Viral Video Sparks Shock, Laughter and Debate Online

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Japan-Style Shock in Delhi?’ Underwear Vending Machines Spotted at THIS Metro Station, Viral Video Sparks Shock, Laughter and Debate Online

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Japan-Style Shock in Delhi?’ Underwear Vending Machines Spotted at THIS Metro Station, Viral Video Sparks Shock, Laughter and Debate Online
‘Japan-Style Shock in Delhi?’ Underwear Vending Machines Spotted at THIS Metro Station, Viral Video Sparks Shock, Laughter and Debate Online
‘Japan-Style Shock in Delhi?’ Underwear Vending Machines Spotted at THIS Metro Station, Viral Video Sparks Shock, Laughter and Debate Online
‘Japan-Style Shock in Delhi?’ Underwear Vending Machines Spotted at THIS Metro Station, Viral Video Sparks Shock, Laughter and Debate Online

QUICK LINKS