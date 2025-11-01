LIVE TV
Home > Viral News > WATCH | JD Vance Becomes His Own Meme: VP Wears Viral Curly-Wig Look For Halloween

WATCH | JD Vance Becomes His Own Meme: VP Wears Viral Curly-Wig Look For Halloween

US Vice President JD Vance went viral after dressing up as his own meme for Halloween, wearing a curly wig and recreating the look from his Zelenskyy exchange. His TikTok drew millions of views as social media users called it the “best costume of the year.”

US Vice President JD Vance wins Halloween by dressing up as his own viral meme. (Screengrab: X/NewsWire)
US Vice President JD Vance wins Halloween by dressing up as his own viral meme. (Screengrab: X/NewsWire)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: November 1, 2025 08:53:24 IST

WATCH | JD Vance Becomes His Own Meme: VP Wears Viral Curly-Wig Look For Halloween

US Vice President JD Vance turned Halloween into a self-aware comedy moment by dressing up as his own viral meme complete with a curly brown wig, red tie and blue blazer recreating the exaggerated look that once made him an internet sensation.

Vance posted the costume on TikTok, wishing viewers a cheerful, “Happy Halloween, everyone. Remember to say thank you while you trick or treat!” Within hours, the video had already surpassed 14 million views, sparking laughter and disbelief across social media.



His Halloween look was a direct nod to the meme that originated earlier this year following Vance’s tense exchange with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. During a February White House interaction, Vance had pointedly asked Zelenskyy if he had “ever said thank you once?” for US support during the Russia–Ukraine war. The moment quickly spiraled into viral edits and memes where social media users exaggerated Vance’s expressions and gave him wild, curly hair, adding captions such as “You didn’t say please” and “You didn’t say thank you.”



Social media meme fest

By dressing up as the meme himself, Vance leaned into the joke. A fake costume package he shared even read, “Not included – fat JD curly hair,” adding to the humour. Users on X, branded him a “legend” and said it might be the “best costume of the year.” One user wrote, “JD Vance is totally dressing up as his own meme for Halloween. Legend,” while another posted, “Babe look, JD Vance dressed up as his meme for Halloween!” The moment came just days after the White House shared humorous Halloween-themed edits of Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries, suggesting that political leaders are embracing meme culture more than ever.



Amid the lighthearted Halloween buzz, Vance also addressed criticism surrounding recent comments about his wife, Usha Vance. Speaking at a Turning Point USA event, he mentioned that his wife is not Christian, adding that he hopes she may “one day come to Christ.” After facing criticism online, Vance defended himself strongly, calling the outrage “disgusting” and rooted in “anti-Christian bigotry.” He clarified that faith differences do not create conflict in their marriage and that his wife often attends church with him and their children.

From political press rooms to Halloween costume humour, JD Vance dominated online conversations and this time, by literally turning himself into the meme that made him go viral.

First published on: Nov 1, 2025 8:53 AM IST
WATCH | JD Vance Becomes His Own Meme: VP Wears Viral Curly-Wig Look For Halloween

