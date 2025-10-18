LIVE TV
Watch Video: Diwali Feast At Google Bengaluru Office Goes Viral, Netizens Say 'This Is Paradise'

Google hosted a colourful and mouthwatering Diwali bash at its Bengaluru office. The viral clip opens with glimpses of the beautifully decorated office filled with marigold garlands and festive lights.

Google’s Bengaluru Office Turns Into Food Paradise This Diwali. (Image source: Instagram/@theniklife_)
Google’s Bengaluru Office Turns Into Food Paradise This Diwali. (Image source: Instagram/@theniklife_)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: October 18, 2025 13:26:18 IST

Watch Video: Diwali Feast At Google Bengaluru Office Goes Viral, Netizens Say ‘This Is Paradise’

The festival of lights has officially begun, and with Dhanteras marking the start of the celebrations, people across India are busy decorating their homes, exchanging gifts, and enjoying festive treats. But this time, Google’s Bengaluru office celebrated Diwali in grand style and a viral video from the event has left the internet drooling.

Google hosted a colourful and mouthwatering Diwali bash at its Bengaluru office. The viral clip opens with glimpses of the beautifully decorated office filled with marigold garlands and festive lights. Even the work tables were decked up with jars of snacks for employees to munch on while working.

The highlight of the video, however, is the buffet that looks like a royal feast. A chef is seen preparing chaat with coriander, mint, onions, lime wedges, crispy papdi, and chickpeas. The next scene shows employees indulging in pani puri. The spread also includes stir-fried noodles, juicy kebabs, and several hot dishes served on yellow plates kept warm on a heated surface.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Nikita Sharma (@theniklife_)

Dessert lovers were not left behind. The video pans across a dessert counter showcasing chocolate pastries, layered cakes topped with nuts, and beautifully plated sweets. The person filming the clip is later seen enjoying a dish.

Beyond the food, the celebration featured custom Diwali gift boxes and fun-filled activities for employees, making it a wholesome experience.

Social media users were quick to react. One comment read, “This is not an office. This is paradise.” Another said, “It’s looking like a royal feast.” A third joked, “Our company doesn’t even give soan papdi!”

ALSO READ: Regular Crackers vs Green Crackers: How Eco-Friendly Fireworks Reduce Pollution This Diwali

First published on: Oct 18, 2025 1:26 PM IST
Tags: diwali Google google Bengaluru office viral video

Watch Video: Diwali Feast At Google Bengaluru Office Goes Viral, Netizens Say ‘This Is Paradise’

