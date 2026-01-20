WATCH: Viral Video Of Women Queuing Up At 4 AM To Buy Mysore Silk Sarees; Crowd Frenzy Catches Millions Of Views

The demand for genuine Mysore silk sarees has gone so high that a fresh video of the crowds lining up outside a particular shop at 4 AM has become popular on various social media platforms. The same was seen at KSIC (Karnataka Silk Industries Corporation) showroom where people were waiting anxiously for hours to get one of the famous sarees. The video going viral has been viewed several times, and this has been an indication that Mysore silk is still the most sought-after material among buyers of different ages.

Why Are Women Queuing Up At 4 AM To Buy Mysore Silk Sarees?

Never mind the time, shoppers were still ready to buy sarees costing anywhere between ₹23,000 and ₹2.5 million. What was initially thought as a one day event turned out to be a week long affair with many restrictions and token systems put in place. Customers have to show a token to enter; each person is only permitted to buy one saree. These measures are to control the purchase process and keep order while the demand is still overwhelming.







The large numbers of people are mainly a result of a lack of supply since KSIC is the only holder of the Geographical Indication (GI) tag for genuine Mysore silk. Due to a few skilled artisans, very long and tough training followed by quality control, the production is still at a snail’s pace. The gold zari that is rich and the texture that is luxurious are the characteristics of the Mysore silk sarees which are still the most wanted possession and hence the long wait is worth it for many customers.

Also Read: WATCH: Viral Video Shows Visitors Climbing Onto Shelves At New Delhi World Book Fair In Scramble For Free Books; Netizens Slam Disorder