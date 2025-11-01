LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bomb threat amitabh bachchan Premanand Ji Maharaj Air Quality Index ICC Women Cricket World Cup 2025 donald trump canada Andhra Pradesh news bihar bomb threat amitabh bachchan Premanand Ji Maharaj Air Quality Index ICC Women Cricket World Cup 2025 donald trump canada Andhra Pradesh news bihar bomb threat amitabh bachchan Premanand Ji Maharaj Air Quality Index ICC Women Cricket World Cup 2025 donald trump canada Andhra Pradesh news bihar bomb threat amitabh bachchan Premanand Ji Maharaj Air Quality Index ICC Women Cricket World Cup 2025 donald trump canada Andhra Pradesh news bihar
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bomb threat amitabh bachchan Premanand Ji Maharaj Air Quality Index ICC Women Cricket World Cup 2025 donald trump canada Andhra Pradesh news bihar bomb threat amitabh bachchan Premanand Ji Maharaj Air Quality Index ICC Women Cricket World Cup 2025 donald trump canada Andhra Pradesh news bihar bomb threat amitabh bachchan Premanand Ji Maharaj Air Quality Index ICC Women Cricket World Cup 2025 donald trump canada Andhra Pradesh news bihar bomb threat amitabh bachchan Premanand Ji Maharaj Air Quality Index ICC Women Cricket World Cup 2025 donald trump canada Andhra Pradesh news bihar
LIVE TV
Home > Viral News > Who Is Rinku Singh, Former WWE Star, Now Seen Sweeping Floors In Premanand Ji Maharaj’s Ashram

Who Is Rinku Singh, Former WWE Star, Now Seen Sweeping Floors In Premanand Ji Maharaj’s Ashram

In the video, Rinku is seen wearing simple monk attire with a tilak on his forehead, sweeping the ashram grounds as part of seva.

Rinku Singh Now Seen Sweeping Floors In Premanand Ji Maharaj’s Ashram
Rinku Singh Now Seen Sweeping Floors In Premanand Ji Maharaj’s Ashram

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: November 1, 2025 16:58:17 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Rinku Singh, Former WWE Star, Now Seen Sweeping Floors In Premanand Ji Maharaj’s Ashram

Rinku Singh was once known for his strength and showmanship inside the WWE ring. The former wrestler has now chosen a path of peace and devotion. A viral video showing Rinku at Premanand Ji Maharaj’s ashram has deeply touched fans worldwide.

In the video, Rinku is seen wearing simple monk attire with a tilak on his forehead, sweeping the ashram grounds as part of seva (selfless service). The sight of a global sports star humbly performing spiritual duties has struck a chord with many online. The caption accompanying the video reads, “Baseball, WWE to Vrindavan, Rinku Singh’s Spiritual Turn,” and features clips from his action-packed wrestling career where he faced stars like John Cena and The Great Khali. His desi look, dhoti-inspired outfit, rudraksha mala, and calm expression, stands in sharp contrast to his larger-than-life WWE persona.

During a heartfelt moment in the video, Premanand Ji Maharaj gently tells Rinku, “Agar tumko lagta hai ki tum ho gaye ho is sansaar ke layak toh ajao” (If you feel ready to face the world again, come back). Rinku responds softly, “Lagne laga hai” (I’m beginning to feel it). The short exchange beautifully captures the depth of his transformation and inner peace.

Born in Gopiganj, Bhadohi, Rinku Singh Rajput’s journey has always been extraordinary. The son of a truck driver, he grew up in a modest home with eight siblings. His early days were filled with sports, from javelin throwing to cricket, before he graduated from Guru Gobind Singh Sports College, Lucknow.

His big break came in 2008 when he won The Million Dollar Arm, becoming the first Indian to play professional baseball with the Pittsburgh Pirates. His inspiring story even became a Hollywood film. Later, he joined WWE in 2018, where he built a strong global fanbase.

ALSO READ: Watch Video: Dhirendra Shastri Visits Premanand Ji Maharaj In Vrindavan Amid His Health Crisis: When Both My Kidneys Failed…

First published on: Nov 1, 2025 4:58 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-9Premanand Ji Maharajrinku singh

RELATED News

WATCH | JD Vance Becomes His Own Meme: VP Wears Viral Curly-Wig Look For Halloween

Shocking Video From MP: Man Roams Market With Saline Drip, Exposes Rural Healthcare Crisis | WATCH

Viral Video: Gujrati Stars Tiku Talsania, Mansi Parekh Promote Movie With Risky Bike Stunts On Busy Road, Police Launches Investigation

Kerala Horror: Husband Pours Hot Curry On Wife’s Face For Refusing Black Magic Ritual, Wanted To Tie A Locket To Her Body

Kerala Man Wears QR Code On Shirt To Take Cash Gifts At Daughter’s Wedding; Internet Reacts

LATEST NEWS

Babar Azam Beats Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma to Become No1 T20I Run Getter, Fans Shocked by His Strike Rate

Bomb Threat At Hyderabad Airport: IndiGo Flight Averted After LTTE-ISI Blast Warning Email

Diljit Dosanjh Breaks Silence After Khalistani Group Threatens Him For Touching Amitabh Bachchan’s Feet, Says…

Who Is Rinku Singh, Former WWE Star, Now Seen Sweeping Floors In Premanand Ji Maharaj’s Ashram

BeerBiceps Team Reveals the Future of Content Creation at ILH’s Freedom Champions Retreat

AIIMS INI CET Admit Card 2026 OUT: Direct Link to Download, INI CET Examination Date & More

40 Indian Cities Among World’s Most Polluted, Delhi Surprises With This Rank, Check Deeds Here

Mukesh Sahani: From ‘Son of Mallah’ To Mahagathbandhan’s Deputy CM Pick, Will He Shift Vote Bank In Bihar Elections 2025?

Nitish Kumar’s Decades In Power: A Story Of Strategy And Survival In Bihar

Banking, Aadhaar, GST Updates: 7 Big Financial Changes Coming into Effect from November 1

Who Is Rinku Singh, Former WWE Star, Now Seen Sweeping Floors In Premanand Ji Maharaj’s Ashram

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Rinku Singh, Former WWE Star, Now Seen Sweeping Floors In Premanand Ji Maharaj’s Ashram

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Rinku Singh, Former WWE Star, Now Seen Sweeping Floors In Premanand Ji Maharaj’s Ashram
Who Is Rinku Singh, Former WWE Star, Now Seen Sweeping Floors In Premanand Ji Maharaj’s Ashram
Who Is Rinku Singh, Former WWE Star, Now Seen Sweeping Floors In Premanand Ji Maharaj’s Ashram
Who Is Rinku Singh, Former WWE Star, Now Seen Sweeping Floors In Premanand Ji Maharaj’s Ashram

QUICK LINKS