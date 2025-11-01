Who Is Rinku Singh, Former WWE Star, Now Seen Sweeping Floors In Premanand Ji Maharaj’s Ashram

Rinku Singh was once known for his strength and showmanship inside the WWE ring. The former wrestler has now chosen a path of peace and devotion. A viral video showing Rinku at Premanand Ji Maharaj’s ashram has deeply touched fans worldwide.

In the video, Rinku is seen wearing simple monk attire with a tilak on his forehead, sweeping the ashram grounds as part of seva (selfless service). The sight of a global sports star humbly performing spiritual duties has struck a chord with many online. The caption accompanying the video reads, “Baseball, WWE to Vrindavan, Rinku Singh’s Spiritual Turn,” and features clips from his action-packed wrestling career where he faced stars like John Cena and The Great Khali. His desi look, dhoti-inspired outfit, rudraksha mala, and calm expression, stands in sharp contrast to his larger-than-life WWE persona.

During a heartfelt moment in the video, Premanand Ji Maharaj gently tells Rinku, “Agar tumko lagta hai ki tum ho gaye ho is sansaar ke layak toh ajao” (If you feel ready to face the world again, come back). Rinku responds softly, “Lagne laga hai” (I’m beginning to feel it). The short exchange beautifully captures the depth of his transformation and inner peace.

Born in Gopiganj, Bhadohi, Rinku Singh Rajput’s journey has always been extraordinary. The son of a truck driver, he grew up in a modest home with eight siblings. His early days were filled with sports, from javelin throwing to cricket, before he graduated from Guru Gobind Singh Sports College, Lucknow.

His big break came in 2008 when he won The Million Dollar Arm, becoming the first Indian to play professional baseball with the Pittsburgh Pirates. His inspiring story even became a Hollywood film. Later, he joined WWE in 2018, where he built a strong global fanbase.

ALSO READ: Watch Video: Dhirendra Shastri Visits Premanand Ji Maharaj In Vrindavan Amid His Health Crisis: When Both My Kidneys Failed…