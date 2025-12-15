Why US Surrogacy Has Become The Go-To Option for Chinese Billionaires Like Xu Bo To Build Large Families? Everything Decoded

The alleged father of online gaming company Duoyi is a 48-year-old, Xu Bo, who reportedly refers to himself as the first father of China and has even mentioned that he hopes to have at least 50 high-quality sons, according to posts he has made through social media, which has been confirmed by the Wall Street Journal.

His firm has posted on social media that Xu has brought over 100 children using US surrogacy services.

Who Is Xu Bo?

The allegations were re-emerged when the ex-girlfriend of Xu, Tang Jing, claimed in November that he could have fathered over 300 children with 11 of them who she claimed she took care of over a few years.

According to reports, that figure could be even lower, yet it is definitely not inflated, as Tang wrote in a post on social media.

Xu and Tang are already involved in a custody case over two daughters that they have. Xu has asserted that his ex-partner is liable to him millions of dollars in the costs he incurred over the years, and he has not made a direct reply to her allegations of the amount of children he had.

The New York Post reported that in 2022, an account with a video of Xu posted a video of dozens of young boys sitting in a big house. The camera moves as the children run towards the man shooting and scream Daddy in Chinese.

According to the outlet, the caption of the video reads, “Imagine a group of babies rushing towards you, how does that feel? “Take a look. Other than the person that you love, what can be cuter than children?

A representative of Duoyi informed WSJ that most of what was being said was false but failed to point out what claims were false.

Is Xu Bo inspired by Elon Musk?

The report says that Xu was motivated to make these plans by Elon Musk who has refuted the claims that he sells sperm to his friends to increase his blood lineage. On the social media of China, Xu has reportedly posted the hope that one day his children would marry the children of Musk.

In the last 10 years, more and more wealthy Chinese people have become part of the American surrogacy arrangement in order to have families of unexampled volume, as the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) has reported.

In the extreme, these have exceeded individual parenthood in aims which could help in the formation of a complete dynasty.

The unusual finding by the family court officials who should formalise parenthood and consider surrogacy petitions was that the same person they were meant to be a parent showed up more than once on several filings in Los Angeles courtroom in 2023.

Additional examinations showed that the man was not associated with one or two births but with a rapidly increasing count of unborn and already-born children one in which he had another surrogate in the United States.

What happened in the court?

A courtroom hearing in Los Angeles County, summer 2023, pulled back the curtain on something no one really saw coming.

Here’s what happened. The intended parent was Xu Bo, a video game executive from China. He didn’t fly in for the hearing. Instead, he appeared remotely, talking to the judge through an interpreter.

Digging into court records and talking to people close to the case, it became clear Xu wasn’t just trying to claim parental rights for four unborn kids. He was already connected to at least eight more children, all through surrogates in the US.

During the hearing, Xu made it pretty clear: he wanted around 20 kids, all born in the US—mostly boys, if he could help it. He figured they’d grow up and one day take charge of his company.

Some of these kids were already in Irvine, California, living with nannies. They were just waiting for their paperwork so they could head to China. Xu admitted he hadn’t actually met them yet. He blamed his busy work schedule.

Judge Amy Pellman didn’t hide her concern. Surrogacy, she pointed out, is supposed to help people build families—not turn into some kind of baby factory.

She ended up doing something pretty rare: she denied Xu’s request for parentage. The decision left those kids in a legal limbo, even though all the paperwork and procedures seemed to be in order.

Xu, for all his online fame, keeps a low profile in person. No public photos for years, and interviews? He almost never gives them. When a reporter reached out to his company, Duoyi Network, they got a curt email back: “The boss does not accept interview requests from anyone for any purpose,” and, “much of what you described is untrue.”

How China’s elites are building ‘mega-families’

Xu Bo isn’t some lone outlier. In China’s elite circles, more and more people are turning to overseas surrogacy to build families on a scale that just isn’t possible back home—legally or practically.

Xu leans into this reputation. He likes to call himself “China’s first father,” and his company even bragged on social media that he has over 100 children born through surrogacy in the US. He’s also pretty notorious for criticizing feminism in China.

He’s not alone, either. Other wealthy Chinese are following similar, pretty controversial paths. Take Wang Huiwu, the president and CEO of XJ International Holdings in Sichuan. People close to his education company say he’s fathered 10 daughters through US surrogacy.

Wang didn’t just pick donors at random. He apparently chose women from all kinds of professional backgrounds—models, a finance PhD, even a musician. Each egg donation cost between $6,000 and $7,500.

People around Wang say he prefers daughters and dreams of them marrying powerful global figures one day. In 2021, screenshots supposedly showing messages from someone who shared a nanny with Wang made the rounds on Chinese social media. The backlash was fierce.

Chinese media slammed Wang for using commercial surrogacy, saying it exploits women and breaks down public morals. Around then, shares in his company tanked. XJ International Holdings brushed off the rumours at first and then went silent when asked for comment.

How China’s one-child policy set the stage

For years, overseas surrogacy was a loophole for China’s strict population rules. Before the one-child policy ended in 2015, kids born abroad as US citizens weren’t counted under China’s penalty system. Nathan Zhang, who runs IVF USA, said his early clients were mostly parents looking to dodge those limits.

Now, things have changed. Zhang says there’s a new crowd: the ultra-wealthy, who aren’t just after big families—they want sprawling dynasties.

The numbers behind international surrogacy

Academic studies show just how much international surrogacy has taken off. Researchers at Emory University found that US surrogacy cycles involving foreign parents shot up fourfold between 2014 and 2019.

In that time, US clinics started 3,240 cycles for surrogate carriers working with international parents. That’s almost 40 percent of all US surrogacy cycles. And from 2014 to 2020, 41 percent of international clients came from China.

ALSO READ: ‘Non-Smoker Messi Will Smoke 25 Cigarettes Today,’ Memes Erupt As Star Footballer Lands In ‘Polluted’ Delhi For Final Leg Of G.O.A.T India Tour