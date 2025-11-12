Woman Exposes Brands With ‘100% Coconut Oil’ Having Maximum Vegetable Oil, Watch

In a viral video on social media, a woman exposes brands caliming to have 100% coconut oil only has vegetable oil. The clip shows a woman in a grocery store holding a bottle labeled “100% pure coconut oil.” However, when she flips it to read the ingredients, it lists both coconut oil and vegetable oil. The video has left many consumers questioning whether the products they buy truly match the claims made on their packaging.

In the viral video shared on X (formerly Twitter), the woman highlights how the front label and ingredient list do not align. She says, “Ye hai aapki brands – packaging front ye hoti hai aur jab aap ingredients check karte ho toh kahani bilkul badal jati hai,” implying that the product’s purity claims may be misleading.

Parachute 100% pure coconut oil …

but……….

Is she reading the labels wrong? or there is some technical truth in what the brand claims? pic.twitter.com/vgmVP5TK5J — Woke Eminent (@WokePandemic) November 10, 2025

The video’s caption reads, “Parachute 100% pure coconut oil but… Is she reading the labels wrong or is there some technical truth in what the brand claims?”

Manufacturer Explains Real Cost of Pure Coconut Oil

Amid the growing debate, a manufacturer named Sri Krishna Mills Co. responded, offering an insider’s view of the industry. The producer, whose company has been in operation for over 110 years, explained that maintaining purity in coconut oil is expensive. He revealed that one kilogram of copra, priced at Rs 240, yields about 650 litres of pure coconut oil per 1,000 kg. This puts the production cost at around Rs 370–Rs 400 per litre after processing and packaging.

The manufacturer further stated that smaller producers face challenges competing with big brands that sell at lower prices. He said, “If someone is selling oil for less than Rs 400 per litre, you can understand what’s happening,” implying that cheaper products might include blended or diluted oils. His remarks highlight the pricing gap between authentic and mass-market products, raising concerns about transparency and consumer awareness in the edible oil industry.

Must Read: Good Sex Or Good Conversation? This Is What Vicky Kaushal Answers In Two Much With Kajol & Twinkle Show