Woman Exposes Brands With '100% Coconut Oil' Having Maximum Vegetable Oil, Watch

A viral video has raised questions about the purity of coconut oil sold in Indian markets. In the clip, a woman highlights how a bottle labeled “100% pure coconut oil” also lists vegetable oil among its ingredients, sparking widespread concern.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: November 12, 2025 03:07:53 IST

In a viral video on social media, a woman exposes brands caliming to have 100% coconut oil only has vegetable oil. The clip shows a woman in a grocery store holding a bottle labeled “100% pure coconut oil.” However, when she flips it to read the ingredients, it lists both coconut oil and vegetable oil. The video has left many consumers questioning whether the products they buy truly match the claims made on their packaging.

In the viral video shared on X (formerly Twitter), the woman highlights how the front label and ingredient list do not align. She says, “Ye hai aapki brands – packaging front ye hoti hai aur jab aap ingredients check karte ho toh kahani bilkul badal jati hai,” implying that the product’s purity claims may be misleading.

The video’s caption reads, “Parachute 100% pure coconut oil but… Is she reading the labels wrong or is there some technical truth in what the brand claims?”

Manufacturer Explains Real Cost of Pure Coconut Oil

Amid the growing debate, a manufacturer named Sri Krishna Mills Co. responded, offering an insider’s view of the industry. The producer, whose company has been in operation for over 110 years, explained that maintaining purity in coconut oil is expensive. He revealed that one kilogram of copra, priced at Rs 240, yields about 650 litres of pure coconut oil per 1,000 kg. This puts the production cost at around Rs 370–Rs 400 per litre after processing and packaging.

The manufacturer further stated that smaller producers face challenges competing with big brands that sell at lower prices. He said, “If someone is selling oil for less than Rs 400 per litre, you can understand what’s happening,” implying that cheaper products might include blended or diluted oils. His remarks highlight the pricing gap between authentic and mass-market products, raising concerns about transparency and consumer awareness in the edible oil industry.

First published on: Nov 12, 2025 3:07 AM IST
Tags: coconut oilviral news

