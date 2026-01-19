LIVE TV
$1 Billion for a Seat: Donald Trump Proposes 'Board of Peace,' Invites 60 Nations for Permanent Membership

$1 Billion for a Seat: Donald Trump Proposes ‘Board of Peace,’ Invites 60 Nations for Permanent Membership

US President Donald Trump has floated a high-profile global initiative called the “Board of Peace,” extending invitations to leaders from 60 countries to participate in a new international body focused on fostering stability and managing post-conflict reconstruction, particularly in the Gaza Strip.

Donald Trump Proposes ‘Board of Peace' to 60 Nations. Photo: X

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: January 19, 2026 16:07:46 IST

$1 Billion for a Seat: Donald Trump Proposes ‘Board of Peace,’ Invites 60 Nations for Permanent Membership

US President Donald Trump has floated a high-profile global initiative called the “Board of Peace,” extending invitations to leaders from 60 countries to participate in a new international body focused on fostering stability and managing post-conflict reconstruction, particularly in the Gaza Strip. 

According to US officials, the proposal aims to unite participating nations under a common charter that prioritises peace-building, stable governance, and long-term recovery in regions affected by conflict.

$1 Billion Buy-In for Permanent Membership

Countries that commit $1 billion would secure permanent seats on the board, while those that do not pay could still join for a three-year term. proponents say the funds would be used to rebuild war-torn areas like Gaza and avoid “bureaucratic bloat” seen in other international institutions.

The announcement follows the fragile ceasefire in Gaza that took effect on October 10, after a protracted conflict between Israel and Hamas. Trump’s peace plan, which includes the board’s establishment, was endorsed by the UN Security Council in November 2025, paving the way for the board to operate as part of a broader reconstruction effort.

Trump’s Letter To World Leaders

In letters sent to world leaders, Trump framed the board as a “bold new approach to resolving global conflict,” and reports suggest invitations have been extended to nations including Jordan, Greece, Cyprus, Pakistan, Canada, Turkey, Egypt, Paraguay, Argentina, and Albania. Several countries, such as Hungary and Vietnam, have acknowledged receiving invitations, with some agreeing to participate, while others are still weighing their involvement.

Despite its ambitions, the board has faced immediate scepticism. European leaders have voiced reluctance to contribute large sums of money or commit to an organisation that they see as largely shaped by Trump’s personal vision and potentially rivalling the United Nations’ established peace-building mechanisms. Some diplomats have also noted the board’s charter makes no explicit reference to Gaza, raising questions about its priorities and purpose beyond the Middle East.

Israel Rejects Trump’s ‘Board of Peace’

Israel’s government has publicly opposed Trump’s board, asserting that its formation was not coordinated with Jerusalem and runs counter to its policy, particularly because of the inclusion of diplomats from Turkey and Qatar. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu signalled his objections by convening his cabinet to discuss the matter further.

Meanwhile, several invited nations, including India and Jordan, are reviewing the proposal internally before making formal commitments. Supporters of the initiative hope the board will help channel reconstruction resources efficiently and foster international cooperation, while detractors warn that its structure and funding model could undermine established multilateral institutions. 

(Inputs from ANI)

First published on: Jan 19, 2026 4:07 PM IST
$1 Billion for a Seat: Donald Trump Proposes ‘Board of Peace,’ Invites 60 Nations for Permanent Membership

QUICK LINKS