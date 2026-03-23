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Home > World News > 14-Year-Old Arrested In South Fulton Double Murder Case After Two Teen Friends Shot Dead; Motive Still Unclear, May Be Tried As Adult

14-Year-Old Arrested In South Fulton Double Murder Case After Two Teen Friends Shot Dead; Motive Still Unclear, May Be Tried As Adult

A 14-year-old has been arrested in South Fulton for the double murder of two teenagers, leaving the community in shock and grief.

14-Year-Old Arrested in South Fulton Double Murder (Image: Representative photo)
14-Year-Old Arrested in South Fulton Double Murder (Image: Representative photo)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: March 23, 2026 02:47:58 IST

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14-Year-Old Arrested In South Fulton Double Murder Case After Two Teen Friends Shot Dead; Motive Still Unclear, May Be Tried As Adult

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested after authorities identified him as a suspect in the recent double-homicide of two teenagers in South Fulton. The murders have left the community deeply affected by grief.

The killing occurred on March 17 when officers responded to reports of gunfire around 8:30 PM in a neighborhood. When they arrived at the scene, they found both boys had been shot and were immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where they later died from their injuries.

Murder Charges, Motive Still Unclear

A 14-year old boy has now been arrested by the authorities in connection with the double-homicide of two teenagers. The 14-year old suspect is facing several felony charges, including murder and could be charged as an adult if found guilty in court. So far, investigators do not have a clear motive for the shooting but believe it was precipitated by a previous dispute.

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According to Police, the investigation is ongoing. “Our law enforcement officers are working diligently to come to a closing to the matter,” police officials reiterated. “We are currently following very promising leads.” They further advised the public to refrain from making any assumptions about this case while investigators continue to gather evidence.

Families Mourn ‘Good Kids’ Lost Too Soon

The families of the victims have spoken out about their loved ones who were best friends. One family member said, “They were both such good kids and accomplished so much. They had all the tools they needed to be successful.” Another family member stated, “They were teenagers and did not deserve to lose their lives like this.”

The Mayor of South Fulton, Carmalitha Gumbs, described the situation as “an emotional blow to this entire community” and sends her condolences on behalf of herself and those in the community as everyone is struggling to comprehend what happened.

Authorities have issued a strong warning to those responsible, stating, “We will track you down; it is only a matter of time,” to demonstrate their commitment to ensuring justice.

Teen Gun Violence Raises Alarm Nationwide

Many teenagers have been involved in shooting incidents across the country recently. On Thursday afternoon, a 14-year-old in Laredo, Texas, was arrested after reportedly shooting another teenager in the vicinity of a sports complex. The police report indicates that the suspect threw several punches at and used a weapon against the victim before being detained.

Three teenagers (ages 15 and 16) were arrested for a shooting that left an innocent woman seriously injured in New York City. Many innocent bystanders have fallen victim to the violence perpetrated by teens with guns.

Also Read: Top US Official Scott Bessent Snaps On Live TV, Calls Iran Oil Question ‘Terrible Framing’ In Heated Interview As Strait Of Hormuz Crisis Deepens    

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14-Year-Old Arrested In South Fulton Double Murder Case After Two Teen Friends Shot Dead; Motive Still Unclear, May Be Tried As Adult

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14-Year-Old Arrested In South Fulton Double Murder Case After Two Teen Friends Shot Dead; Motive Still Unclear, May Be Tried As Adult

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14-Year-Old Arrested In South Fulton Double Murder Case After Two Teen Friends Shot Dead; Motive Still Unclear, May Be Tried As Adult
14-Year-Old Arrested In South Fulton Double Murder Case After Two Teen Friends Shot Dead; Motive Still Unclear, May Be Tried As Adult
14-Year-Old Arrested In South Fulton Double Murder Case After Two Teen Friends Shot Dead; Motive Still Unclear, May Be Tried As Adult
14-Year-Old Arrested In South Fulton Double Murder Case After Two Teen Friends Shot Dead; Motive Still Unclear, May Be Tried As Adult

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