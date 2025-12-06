LIVE TV
24-Year-Old Indian Student Dies In New York House Fire; Family Seeks Help To Bring Body Home

24-Year-Old Indian Student Dies In New York House Fire; Family Seeks Help To Bring Body Home

24-year-old Indian student Sahaja Reddy Udumala dies in a tragic Albany, New York house fire. Family seeks help for repatriation and funeral expenses. Over USD 109,000 raised so far; Indian Consulate extends support.

Indian student Sahaja Reddy Udumala dies in a tragic Albany, New York house fire. (Photos: X, Canva)
Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: December 6, 2025 16:38:47 IST

A 24-year-old Indian woman student, Sahaja Reddy Udumala, succumbed to severe burn injuries in a house fire in Albany, New York. Sahaja, a Master’s degree student in the United States, was seriously injured and died despite receiving intensive medical treatment.

The Indian Consulate in New York confirmed the incident on Friday and said it was deeply grieved by the news while extending support to the family in this hour of grief.

Emergency crews responded to a fully engulfed house.

Authorities and the Albany Fire Department responded to the fire, according to the Albany Police Department, on the morning of December 4.

When emergency crews arrived, the residence was completely engulfed in flames. Four adults were located inside the house. They were treated on the scene by the responding emergency medical personnel and taken to local hospitals, with two later being transferred to a critical care burn center.



Serious Injuries and Struggle for Survival

Udumala suffered 90% burns and battled valiantly for her life. She succumbed to complete organ failure despite the best efforts of medical teams. Police had initially withheld the identity, but it was confirmed by the family later.

Family Launches Fundraiser for Repatriation and Support Following the tragedy, a fundraiser was started by Udumala’s cousin Rathna Gopu to help with funeral and memorial expenses, repatriation to India, support for the immediate family, and any other additional costs due to the incident. Gopu described Sahaja as a bright, hardworking, and warm-hearted student whose sudden death left the family devastated both emotionally and financially.

Community Rallies Around Family The family fundraiser has raised over 109,000 USD of its 120,000 USD target so far, proof of the international community’s support for Sahaja’s family. The Indian Consulate confirmed it was coordinating with the family to provide all assistance and arrangements, including the transportation of her remains back to India.

Remembering Sahaja Reddy Udumala Sahaja was a bright and ambitious student with a very promising future. Her tragic death serves as the worst nightmare for any international student and family. An investigation into the cause of the fire is still ongoing by the police.

First published on: Dec 6, 2025 4:38 PM IST
