Meet Flavio Bolsonaro, Son Of Jailed Ex-President Steps Up As Brazil's Conservative Leader Ahead Of 2026 Polls

Flavio Bolsonaro, son of jailed ex-president Jair Bolsonaro, has been chosen to lead Brazil’s conservative movement and emerge as a key contender in the 2026 presidential race. His endorsement triggered market concerns, with investors viewing him as a weaker rival to Lula.

Flavio Bolsonaro, son of jailed ex-president Jair Bolsonaro (Photo: REUTERS/Canva)
Flavio Bolsonaro, son of jailed ex-president Jair Bolsonaro (Photo: REUTERS/Canva)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: December 6, 2025 15:28:10 IST

Flavio Bolsonaro, the eldest son of Brazil’s jailed former President Jair Bolsonaro, has officially announced that he will lead the country’s conservative movement and position himself as a key contender in the 2026 presidential election. The announcement comes amid Jair Bolsonaro’s imprisonment and ongoing legal appeals, marking a major shift in Brazil’s political landscape.

Flavio confirmed on Friday that his father, currently serving a 27-year sentence for attempting a coup after losing the 2022 presidential election to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has chosen him as the successor to continue the Bolsonaro political legacy. In a post shared on X, the 44-year-old senator wrote:
 “It is with a great sense of responsibility that I confirm the decision of Jair Messias Bolsonaro to entrust me with the mission of continuing our national project.”
 He also posted an image kissing his father on the head, symbolising a public passing of leadership.

Jair Bolsonaro Not Expected to Run

Jair Bolsonaro, 70, remains barred from contesting public office and is seeking a legislative pardon while battling serious health complications, including the aftermath of a 2018 stabbing and a recent skin cancer diagnosis. With his incarceration and frail health diminishing hopes of a comeback, the torch has been passed to his eldest son, who is now expected to unite right-wing supporters.

Who is Flavio Bolsonaro?

Flavio, considered the most moderate and structured among the Bolsonaro siblings, has been a prominent political figure for more than two decades. He served as a State Deputy in Rio de Janeiro from 2003 to 2019 before being elected Senator in 2018 with over 4.3 million votes.
 Academically, he holds specialisations in public policy from the University Research Institute of Rio de Janeiro (IUPERJ) and in entrepreneurship from Fundação Getúlio Vargas (FGV). Flavio is often seen as a more composed and articulate leader compared to his brothers, Eduardo and Carlos Bolsonaro.

Political Ripple Effects and Market Reaction

Following news of his endorsement, Brazilian financial markets reacted sharply, with the currency weakening by about 2% and the Bovespa stock index dropping nearly 3%. Analysts say investors were expecting Jair Bolsonaro to support São Paulo Governor Tarcísio de Freitas, considered a more market-friendly alternative.
 “The market sees Flavio as a weaker candidate than Tarcisio in a race against Lula,” said Laís Costa, analyst at Empiricus Research.

Conservative Base Rallies Behind the New Leader

The Bolsonaro family remains influential among Brazil’s right-wing electorate, and Flavio’s candidacy is expected to reactivate the loyal conservative base. His announcement also received public backing from Michelle Bolsonaro, the former First Lady, who wrote on Instagram:
 “May the Lord give you wisdom, strength and grace for the good of our nation.”

2026 Election Landscape

Flavio is now set to challenge incumbent President Lula da Silva in what analysts predict will be one of Brazil’s most polarised elections in recent history. While he carries the weight of his father’s legacy, he also inherits deep legal, political and economic controversies that could shape the campaign.

First published on: Dec 6, 2025 3:28 PM IST
