Foreign Ministers of 25 Countries Demand Urgent ‘Flood’ of Humanitarian Aid into Gaza

Foreign ministers from 25 countries, including the UK, France, Australia, Canada, Spain, Japan and key EU officials issued a joint statement on Tuesday demanding an increase in humanitarian support to Gaza, The Guardian reported. The ministers warned the “humanitarian suffering in Gaza has reached unimaginable levels,” and pressed Israel to allow unfettered access for relief agencies.

“All crossings and routes must be used to allow a flood of aid into Gaza, including food, nutrition supplies, shelter, fuel, clean water, medicine and medical equipment,” the joint statement read.

When Gazans need help the most, Israel’s new restrictions on NGOs will worsen an already catastrophic situation Israel must provide authorisation for all international NGO aid shipments and unblock essential humanitarian actors from operating Statement↓https://t.co/eeuyDYHsmB — Kaja Kallas (@kajakallas) August 12, 2025

Insisting that lethal force must be avoided during Gaza aid distribution, they also sought protection for civilians, medical staff and humanitarian workers.

The statement, which praised efforts by the US, and mediators Qatar and Egypt toward ensuring peace in the war-ravaged territory, concluded with a plea: “We need a ceasefire that can end the war, for hostages to be released and aid to enter Gaza by land unhindered.”

Israel Bombards Gaza as Ceasefire Talks Hang in the Balance

Despite mounting international pressure, Israel, meanwhile, continued air and ground strikes on eastern Gaza City overnight, resulting in at least 11 civilian deaths, Reuters reported, quoting medics and witnesses. Additional casualties were reported in Khan Younis and Mawasi.

Meanwhile, Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya was scheduled to arrive in Cairo in hopes of reviving stalled US-backed ceasefire negotiations, as reported by Reuters.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is preparing a new ground offensive into key areas including Nuseirat, Bureij and Deir al-Balah – pockets of Gaza that are not yet under Israeli control — as a strategy to pressure Hamas. Observers have warned that this expansion move will add to the already growing famine and rising displacement in the region.

Growing International Condemnation

International agencies have described the dire conditions in Gaza as a “catastrophic humanitarian crisis,” per The Associated Press.

Over 800 Palestinians have reportedly died while attempting to access food, with the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation’s distribution methods drawing sharp criticism.

