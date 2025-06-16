5.6-Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Lima, Peru: USGS Confirms Epicenter Near Callao

A moderately strong earthquake measuring 5.6 on the Richter scale struck near Lima, Peru, on Sunday morning, according to data released by the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The tremor occurred at 11:35 a.m. Peru Standard Time and was centered approximately 14 miles (about 22 kilometers) southwest of Callao, a major seaport and city near the capital Lima.

The earthquake was felt across parts of Lima and the surrounding coastal areas, though no immediate reports of significant damage or injuries were released as of Sunday evening. However, residents in the region reported feeling the ground shake, raising concern about potential aftershocks and safety measures.

According to the USGS, the seismic activity is currently classified as a moderate earthquake, but experts have indicated that the reported magnitude may be revised as more data is analyzed. Seismologists are reviewing the earthquake’s depth, fault behavior, and impact zones to determine whether the recorded intensity will be confirmed or altered in coming updates.

The USGS also released an initial shake-severity map based on the Modified Mercalli Intensity (MMI) scale. This map helps visualize the extent of ground shaking experienced in different regions. As per the agency’s notes, this data is provisional and subject to change as more information becomes available.

As of 11:53 a.m. on Sunday, the initial shake data was updated, and by 9:06 p.m., USGS had already begun monitoring the potential for aftershocks. Earthquake tracking standards include scanning within a 100-mile radius and over a seven-day period following the main shock to detect any subsequent tremors that may pose risks to the region.

While Peru is no stranger to seismic activity due to its position on the Pacific Ring of Fire a geologically active region prone to earthquakes and volcanic eruptions Sunday’s quake near a heavily populated area like Lima has drawn considerable attention.

Callao, the city closest to the earthquake’s epicenter, is home to Peru’s main seaport and a dense urban population. Local authorities are closely monitoring the situation, though no tsunami warnings were issued following the event.

Seismologists and emergency management teams in Peru continue to gather data on the earthquake’s impact and are advising the public to remain cautious. The Geological Survey’s monitoring systems remain active, providing real-time updates to emergency officials and the public.

This recent quake adds to a series of moderate earthquakes that have been reported globally over the last few weeks, reminding populations in seismically active zones to stay informed and prepared.

As always, experts recommend that residents in earthquake-prone regions review emergency plans, check for building safety, and keep emergency kits ready in case of stronger aftershocks or future seismic events.

The United States Geological Survey continues to be a primary source of accurate seismic activity information and has urged residents and authorities to stay tuned for potential updates on magnitude, intensity, and aftershock predictions.

