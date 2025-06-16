Live Tv
Search
Live TV
Home > World > 5.6-Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Lima, Peru: USGS Confirms Epicenter Near Callao

5.6-Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Lima, Peru: USGS Confirms Epicenter Near Callao

A magnitude 5.6 earthquake hit near Lima, Peru, on Sunday morning, with its epicenter about 14 miles southwest of Callao, the US Geological Survey confirmed. As seismologists continue analyzing data, possible updates in quake intensity and shake maps are expected. USGS is also monitoring aftershocks in the region for seven days within a 100-mile radius of the main tremor.

Published By: Lavanya R
Last Updated: June 16, 2025 09:21:20 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

A moderately strong earthquake measuring 5.6 on the Richter scale struck near Lima, Peru, on Sunday morning, according to data released by the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The tremor occurred at 11:35 a.m. Peru Standard Time and was centered approximately 14 miles (about 22 kilometers) southwest of Callao, a major seaport and city near the capital Lima.

The earthquake was felt across parts of Lima and the surrounding coastal areas, though no immediate reports of significant damage or injuries were released as of Sunday evening. However, residents in the region reported feeling the ground shake, raising concern about potential aftershocks and safety measures.

According to the USGS, the seismic activity is currently classified as a moderate earthquake, but experts have indicated that the reported magnitude may be revised as more data is analyzed. Seismologists are reviewing the earthquake’s depth, fault behavior, and impact zones to determine whether the recorded intensity will be confirmed or altered in coming updates.

The USGS also released an initial shake-severity map based on the Modified Mercalli Intensity (MMI) scale. This map helps visualize the extent of ground shaking experienced in different regions. As per the agency’s notes, this data is provisional and subject to change as more information becomes available.

As of 11:53 a.m. on Sunday, the initial shake data was updated, and by 9:06 p.m., USGS had already begun monitoring the potential for aftershocks. Earthquake tracking standards include scanning within a 100-mile radius and over a seven-day period following the main shock to detect any subsequent tremors that may pose risks to the region.

ALSO READ: Israel Releases Footage Of Strikes On Iran’s Nuclear Program Headquarters Amid Escalating Conflict

While Peru is no stranger to seismic activity due to its position on the Pacific Ring of Fire a geologically active region prone to earthquakes and volcanic eruptions Sunday’s quake near a heavily populated area like Lima has drawn considerable attention.

Callao, the city closest to the earthquake’s epicenter, is home to Peru’s main seaport and a dense urban population. Local authorities are closely monitoring the situation, though no tsunami warnings were issued following the event.

Seismologists and emergency management teams in Peru continue to gather data on the earthquake’s impact and are advising the public to remain cautious. The Geological Survey’s monitoring systems remain active, providing real-time updates to emergency officials and the public.

This recent quake adds to a series of moderate earthquakes that have been reported globally over the last few weeks, reminding populations in seismically active zones to stay informed and prepared.

As always, experts recommend that residents in earthquake-prone regions review emergency plans, check for building safety, and keep emergency kits ready in case of stronger aftershocks or future seismic events.

The United States Geological Survey continues to be a primary source of accurate seismic activity information and has urged residents and authorities to stay tuned for potential updates on magnitude, intensity, and aftershock predictions.

ALSO READ: Loud Sirens Heard, Jerusalem And Tel Aviv Under Fire As Iran Launches Fresh Missile Attack

Tags: 5.6 magnitude earthquake perucallao earthquakelima earthquake today
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

More News

Trump Says ‘We Have Total Control Of Iranian Skies’ As US Deploys Warplanes, Aircraft Carrier In Middle East
Shardul Thakur Recalls Historic 2021 Series Ahead Of England Tour
Grammy Award Winner Ricky Kej Teams Up With Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi For Mahatma Gandhi Tribute Album
Kagiso Rabada On South Africa’s World Test Championship Triumph: ‘Will Never Forget This Moment’
New Robotic Skin Can Feel Heat, Pain And Pressure Like Human Skin
Supriya Sule Slams Air India’s 3-Hour Flight Delay, Aviation Minister Responds
India vs England Series Equals Ashes In Commercial Importance, Says ECB Chief
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: DNA Of 163 Victims Matched, 124 Bodies Returned To Families
IND vs ENG: Jasprit Bumrah Confirms He Won’t Play In All Five Test Matches, Says ‘When I’m Playing For India…’
Shikhar Dhawan’s Cryptic Post For Yuzvendra Chahal Sparks Curiosity: ‘Kahaani Mein Twist Hai’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?