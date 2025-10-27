After snapping skid, Bruins out to build momentum vs. Senators

Two weeks of losing ways are over for the Boston Bruins. After snapping a six-game skid, the Bruins look to stay on the right track when they travel to Ottawa to take on the Atlantic Division rival Senators for the first time this season. "We still have work to do. Nothing will change (after a win). I'm glad the bleeding is a little bit over, but we're right back at it tomorrow," Boston coach Marco Sturm said following Saturday's 3-2 victory over the Colorado Avalanche. "I learned that we need everyone. We can't rely on just the big boys or the bottom part (of the roster). We need the whole group, just like we did (in this game)." The Bruins showed bounce-back ability en route to handing the Avs their first regulation loss, overcoming an early 1-0 deficit as Viktor Arvidsson and Mikey Eyssimont scored within a 39-second span in the first period. Morgan Geekie then netted the eventual game-winner with five seconds left in the middle frame, beating a defender to a loose puck behind the net and stuffing it short-side. He has goals in three straight games and a team- leading six this season. "My dad would be proud of that one, probably," Geekie said of playing to the buzzer. Jeremy Swayman (31 saves) backstopped it all, benefitting from 34 blocked shots and a 3-for-3 penalty kill. Indeed, the full team effort was key. "It's the best thing ever," Swayman said. "It's a momentum shifter in a game when guys are sacrificing their bodies for the greater good of the team. That's important for us and gives us a ton of momentum moving forward, and I'm really thankful to have these guys in front of me." After defenseman Hampus Lindholm landed on injured reserve Sunday, the Bruins recalled Jonathan Aspirot from AHL affiliate Providence. He awaits his NHL debut. Jordan Harris, meanwhile, will be out "a bit" and could have surgery to repair a lower-body injury, Sturm said. In their place, Mason Lohrei assisted on all three Bruins goals. Ottawa also enters with some momentum after a dominant 7-1 win Saturday at the Washington Capitals, its second straight victory and third in the last five games (3-1-1). Dylan Cozens and Drake Batherson each had two goals and an assist for the Senators, who outshot Washington 34-13 and handed Alex Ovechkin a lopsided defeat in his 1,500th game. "A strong game from our group," Ottawa coach Travis Green said. "I just liked our focus right from the drop of the puck. When you beat a team like Washington, you've played a good game." Ottawa has played the last two weeks without captain Brady Tkachuk, who had thumb surgery following an injury in the Oct. 13 home opener. Though he is expected to miss 6-8 weeks, Tkachuk participated in Saturday's morning skate in a non-contact jersey. Since Tkachuk went out, Ottawa's lines have often changed. Tim Stutzle played on the wing twice recently, but Saturday's top line featured him back at center between Batherson and Nick Cousins. Cousins scored his first goal of the season vs. Washington on a breakaway. "He's a smart hockey player. He's kind of found his game recently," Green said of Cousins. "And we were, you know, looking for combinations that you might hope work, and I thought he played another strong game (in Washington)." On the other end, the Senators have allowed just five goals in three games after giving up 30 through the first six contests. "We're making progress," Cousins said. "We are playing stingy defensively. We're not giving up Grade-A chances." –Field Level Media

