Home > World > 'Architects of AI' Dominate Time Magazine's 2025 Person Of The Year Cover

TIME magazine honored the ‘Architects of AI’ with its 2025 Person of the Year title, acknowledging tech giants such as Fei-Fei Li, Musk, Huang, Zuckerberg and others who are directing the worldwide AI revolution. The issue emphasizes that the innovators of AI are driving a change in the tech, business and society, and thus marking 2025 as a watershed year for artificial intelligence.

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: December 12, 2025 16:28:58 IST

TIME magazine named the “Architects of AI” the most influential person of the year for 2025 in recognition of how AI is changing daily life through its effects on technology, business, society, and other domains.

Who Are The ‘Architects of AI’?

On one of the magazine’s two covers, Fei-Fei Li, the ‘godmother’ of artificial intelligence, Elon Musk, Jensen Huang, the head of Nvidia, and Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, are among the important personalities driving the rapid ascent and influence of AI internationally. For this year’s issue, the magazine created two different covers: one was a painting of the tech executives themselves, and the other had the letters AI surrounded by workers.

As per a report in the CBS, in one cover, artist Jason Seiler painted an interpretative recreation of the iconic 1932 photograph “Lunch Atop a Skyscraper,” an image that depicted workers seated side-by-side on a steel beam hanging high above New York City during the construction of 30 Rockefeller Plaza, which became a symbol of American resilience during the Great Depression. A cast of tech industry characters at the forefront of AI development are perched on the beam in Seiler’s recreation. Mark Zuckerberg, of Meta, Lisa Su, of Advanced Micro Devices, Elon Musk, of xAI, Sam Altman, of Open AI, Demis Hassabis, of DeepMind Technologies, Dario Amodei, of Anthropic, and Fei-Fei Li, of Stanford’s Human-Centered AI Institute, are all pictured, along with Huang.

What Are The other Names on The List?

While the core list mentions eight leaders- Jensen Huang, Sam Altman, Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Lisa Su – CEO of AMD, Demis Hassabis CEO of Google DeepMind, Dario Amodei and Fei-Fei Li , it also mentions Masayoshi Son of Japan’s Softbank and Indian-origin innovators like Indian origin Karandeep Anand and Sriram Krishnan as featured individuals in context of the broader AI landscape. The second cover illustration, according to a CBC report is by artist Peter Crowther, places the same executives among scaffolding at what looks like a construction site for the giant letters “AI.” “2025 was the year when artificial intelligence’s full potential roared into view, and when it became clear that there will be no turning back. For delivering the age of thinking machines, for wowing and worrying humanity, for transforming the present and transcending the possible, the Architects of AI are TIME’s 2025 Person of the Year,” the magazine said in a social media post.

TIME editor-in-chief Sam Jacobs wrote in a letter to readers that “Person of the Year is a powerful way to focus the world’s attention on the people that shape our lives. And this year, no-one had a greater impact than the individuals who imagined, designed, and built AI.” In the year 1982, TIME recognised the computer, with the magazine saying Americans had a “giddy passion” for the device. The computer was represented by a number of tech entrepreneurs of the time, including Apple co-founder Steve Jobs and IBM president John Opel.

“You” won the 2006 Person of the Year award, which was meant to symbolise the strength of people on the internet. Examples of “the many wresting power from the few and helping one another for nothing” included early YouTubers, Wikipedia contributors, and MySpace users. The magazine’s ‘Person of the Year’ award was granted to Ebola fighters in 2014 and to whistleblowers in 2002. The magazine named Trump the 2024 Person of the Year, replacing Taylor Swift as the 2023 winner.

(With Inputs From ANI)

First published on: Dec 12, 2025 4:26 PM IST
