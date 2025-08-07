Asia Battles Twin Climate Disasters: Heatwaves and Floods Ravage the Region

Asia is facing unpredictable and extreme weather as some areas of China, Pakistan, India are disrupted by heavy rains while heatwaves have led to difficult conditions in Japan, South Korea, and Vietnam. Experts have pointed out that climate change is the reason for this sudden twist in weather.

The World Meteorological Organization stated that Asia is warming nearly twice as fast as the global average. The region has lost over around $2 trillion due to weather disasters like floods, droughts, and heatwaves, in the past 30 years.

Hottest Ever Day Recorded in Japan

Japan recorded its hottest day ever this week, with temperatures reaching 41.8°C in Isesaki city. The country has also faced its hottest June and July in history. Between mid-June and the end of July, 56 people reportedly died from heatstroke. Trains were even delayed over fears the heat could damage tracks.

In South Korea, July saw 22 nights in a row where temperatures didn’t drop below 25°C. Many people have fallen ill due to the heat. To help, the government has eased dress codes at workplaces to reduce air conditioner use.

Vietnam is also struggling. In Hanoi, temperatures topped 40°C for the first time ever in August. A construction worker described the city as feeling like “a pan on fire.”

Meanwhile, China is facing heavy floods after intense rains in Shanghai and Beijing while mountainous regions near Beijing were the hardest hit as 31 died in flash floods.

China Grappling With Floods and Landslides

Southern China is facing even more danger from landslides and floods. In Guangzhou, many flights have been cancelled or delayed, and officials worry the flooding could worsen a mosquito-borne virus outbreak.

In India, more than 100 people are missing in Uttarakhand after a sudden downpour known as a “cloudburst” caused deadly flash floods.

Pakistan has also seen major destruction. Since June, nearly 300 people – over 100 of them children – have died in rain-related accidents. The province of Punjab is the hardest hit as the flooding has damaged or destroyed homes and schools.

On Tuesday, Hong Kong received more than 350mm of rain in one day, the highest August rainfall since 1884. For comparison, the city normally gets about 2400mm of rain in a year – mostly during the summer.

Asia’s struggle with extreme weather is a warning that urgent climate action is needed.

Also Read: Climate Change: Earth’s Heat Imbalance Has Doubled In 20 Years, Surpassing Model Forecasts