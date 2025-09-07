At least one killed in blast during cricket match in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, says police

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 7 (ANI): At least one person was killed in a bomb blast during a cricket match in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bajaur district on Saturday, Dawn reported, citing the police.

According to Dawn, Bajaur District Police Officer Waqas Rafique confirmed the incident to Dawn in Khar tehsil’s Kausar Cricket Ground and said that the blast was carried out through an improvised explosive device.

“It appears to be a targeted attack,” he said.

Recently, the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) government has called for an in-camera session of the provincial assembly, urging that senior officials from the military and police be summoned to directly brief lawmakers on the province’s worsening security situation.

According to The Express Tribune, during a recent assembly session, K-P Minister Arshad Ayub emphasised the need for elected representatives to be included in critical security discussions. Ayub stated that provincial lawmakers remain uninformed about decisions made in Apex Committee meetings, which are attended by top civil and military leaders. “Our representatives are answerable to the people. They deserve to be informed,” Ayub remarked.

The minister also voiced strong criticism of the federal government, accusing it of neglecting K-P during recent natural disasters. He highlighted that the province suffered the most during the recent floods in terms of both human and financial loss. Yet, instead of receiving assistance, K-P saw a reduction in wheat flour supplies, a move Ayub sarcastically described as a “gift,” as reported by The Express Tribune.

Raising alarm over the resurgence of terrorism, Ayub questioned how militant groups have gained access to advanced weaponry that surpasses the capability of local security forces. He stressed that the military and police leadership must answer directly to the elected assembly regarding these developments.

The minister concluded by reiterating that lawmakers are under growing pressure from their constituents and must be kept informed. “An in-camera briefing is not just a demand, it’s a necessity,” he stated, as reported by The Express Tribune. (ANI)

