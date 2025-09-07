LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Blood Moon obc donald trump china itr celebrity news Brazil Blood Moon obc donald trump china itr celebrity news Brazil Blood Moon obc donald trump china itr celebrity news Brazil Blood Moon obc donald trump china itr celebrity news Brazil
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Blood Moon obc donald trump china itr celebrity news Brazil Blood Moon obc donald trump china itr celebrity news Brazil Blood Moon obc donald trump china itr celebrity news Brazil Blood Moon obc donald trump china itr celebrity news Brazil
LIVE TV
Home > World > At least one killed in blast during cricket match in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, says police

At least one killed in blast during cricket match in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, says police

At least one killed in blast during cricket match in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, says police

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 7, 2025 02:29:08 IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 7 (ANI): At least one person was killed in a bomb blast during a cricket match in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bajaur district on Saturday, Dawn reported, citing the police.

According to Dawn, Bajaur District Police Officer Waqas Rafique confirmed the incident to Dawn in Khar tehsil’s Kausar Cricket Ground and said that the blast was carried out through an improvised explosive device.

“It appears to be a targeted attack,” he said.

Recently, the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) government has called for an in-camera session of the provincial assembly, urging that senior officials from the military and police be summoned to directly brief lawmakers on the province’s worsening security situation.

According to The Express Tribune, during a recent assembly session, K-P Minister Arshad Ayub emphasised the need for elected representatives to be included in critical security discussions. Ayub stated that provincial lawmakers remain uninformed about decisions made in Apex Committee meetings, which are attended by top civil and military leaders. “Our representatives are answerable to the people. They deserve to be informed,” Ayub remarked.

The minister also voiced strong criticism of the federal government, accusing it of neglecting K-P during recent natural disasters. He highlighted that the province suffered the most during the recent floods in terms of both human and financial loss. Yet, instead of receiving assistance, K-P saw a reduction in wheat flour supplies, a move Ayub sarcastically described as a “gift,” as reported by The Express Tribune.

Raising alarm over the resurgence of terrorism, Ayub questioned how militant groups have gained access to advanced weaponry that surpasses the capability of local security forces. He stressed that the military and police leadership must answer directly to the elected assembly regarding these developments.

The minister concluded by reiterating that lawmakers are under growing pressure from their constituents and must be kept informed. “An in-camera briefing is not just a demand, it’s a necessity,” he stated, as reported by The Express Tribune. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: bajaurBlastcricket-matchinjurypakistanstadium

RELATED News

Trump preparing to visit South Korea in Oct, may sit down with Xi Jinping: Report
Chandra Grahan 2025 Timing In Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kochi, Coimbatore, Madurai, UP, Varanasi, Lucknow, Kolkata, And Others: Check India Time Sutak Kaal For Lunar Eclipse
Taiwan's coast guard seizes Chinese fishing boat near restricted waters
New US CENTCOM Chief Admiral Brad Cooper completes first visit to Israel
Lunar Eclipse 2025: Can A Lunar Eclipse Really Affect Your Body?

LATEST NEWS

Kerala Congress to revamp digital cell after 'Bidis and Bihar' row
Manjinder Singh Sirsa lauds PM Modi's "statesmanship" in response to Trump's remarks
Mayawati reinstates ex-BSP MP Ashok Siddharth into party after public apology
Should Reservation Exceed The 50% Cap? What Are The Constitutional Provisions And Arguments?
Haryana: CM Nayab Singh Saini meets flood-affected people in Kurukshetra
Maharashtra: Devotees throng to witness immersion of Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati in Pune
"Mahayuti govt committed to justice for Maratha, OBC communities": Eknath Shinde
First Year MBBS Student Dies By Suicide, Dean Says He Was Pressurised To Perform Well In Exam
Maharashtra: Union Minister Piyush Goyal performs Ganpati visarjan in Mumbai
Lunar Eclipse 2025: Can A Lunar Eclipse Really Affect Your Body?
At least one killed in blast during cricket match in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, says police

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

At least one killed in blast during cricket match in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, says police

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

At least one killed in blast during cricket match in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, says police
At least one killed in blast during cricket match in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, says police
At least one killed in blast during cricket match in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, says police
At least one killed in blast during cricket match in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, says police

QUICK LINKS