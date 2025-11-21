LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Dubai Air Show Bihar Cabinet ministers Afqar Siddique dk shivakumar Class 11 Student Dies By Suicide anant ambani prostitute policy Dubai Air Show Bihar Cabinet ministers Afqar Siddique dk shivakumar Class 11 Student Dies By Suicide anant ambani prostitute policy Dubai Air Show Bihar Cabinet ministers Afqar Siddique dk shivakumar Class 11 Student Dies By Suicide anant ambani prostitute policy Dubai Air Show Bihar Cabinet ministers Afqar Siddique dk shivakumar Class 11 Student Dies By Suicide anant ambani prostitute policy
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Dubai Air Show Bihar Cabinet ministers Afqar Siddique dk shivakumar Class 11 Student Dies By Suicide anant ambani prostitute policy Dubai Air Show Bihar Cabinet ministers Afqar Siddique dk shivakumar Class 11 Student Dies By Suicide anant ambani prostitute policy Dubai Air Show Bihar Cabinet ministers Afqar Siddique dk shivakumar Class 11 Student Dies By Suicide anant ambani prostitute policy Dubai Air Show Bihar Cabinet ministers Afqar Siddique dk shivakumar Class 11 Student Dies By Suicide anant ambani prostitute policy
LIVE TV
Home > World > Back-to-Back Earthquakes Jolt Afghanistan: Two Quakes Hit Hours Apart, Near 180km Depth

Back-to-Back Earthquakes Jolt Afghanistan: Two Quakes Hit Hours Apart, Near 180km Depth

Afghanistan experienced two earthquakes on Friday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). The first tremor, measuring magnitude 4.3, struck at a depth of 170 km earlier in the day. Later, a magnitude 4.1 earthquake occurred at a depth of 178 km.

Afghanistan experienced two earthquakes on Friday. (Representative Image: Reuters)
Afghanistan experienced two earthquakes on Friday. (Representative Image: Reuters)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: November 21, 2025 23:05:22 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Back-to-Back Earthquakes Jolt Afghanistan: Two Quakes Hit Hours Apart, Near 180km Depth

Afghanistan experienced two earthquakes on Friday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). The first tremor, measuring magnitude 4.3, struck at a depth of 170 km earlier in the day. Later, a magnitude 4.1 earthquake occurred at a depth of 178 km. 

According to the NCS X post, the 4.3- magnitude quake hit at 12:59 pm IST at coordinates 36.40 N, 70.52 E, while the 4.1- magnitude tremor struck at 9:33 pm IST at 36.45 N, 70.99 E. 

Mazar-i-Sharif Hit by Deadly 6.3-Magnitude Earthquake

On November 4, a powerful earthquake rattled northern Afghanistan, killing at least 27 people and injuring 956 more, according to Sharafat Zaman Amar, the spokesperson for the Taliban’s Ministry of Public Health. The tremor also damaged one of the country’s most beautiful mosques, CNN reported.

Families were jolted awake when the 6.3-magnitude quake struck near Mazar-i-Sharif, one of the most populated cities in the north of the country, at a shallow depth of 28 kilometers (17.4 miles), the United States Geological Survey said, as per CNN.

Why Afghanistan Faces Constant Earthquake Threats

Afghanistan has a history of powerful earthquakes, and the Hindu Kush Mountain range is a geologically active area where quakes occur every year, according to the Red Cross.

Afghanistan sits on numerous fault lines between the Indian and the Eurasian tectonic plates, with a fault line also running directly through Herat. Its location on several active fault lines along the collision zone between the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates makes it a seismically active region. These plates meet and collide, causing frequent seismic activity.

Decades of Conflict Worsen Afghanistan’s Disaster Risks

As per the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA), Afghanistan remains highly vulnerable to natural disasters, including seasonal flooding, landslides, and earthquakes.

These frequent earthquakes in Afghanistan cause damage to vulnerable communities, which are already grappling with decades of conflict and underdevelopment, and have left them with little resilience to cope with multiple simultaneous shocks, UNOCHA noted. 

(Inputs from ANI)

First published on: Nov 21, 2025 11:04 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: afghanistanAfghanistan EarthquakeAfghanistan earthquake todayearth quakeearthquakeEarthquake Afghanistanearthquake Afghanistan just nowearthquake Afghanistan todayearthquake in Afghanistanearthquake in Afghanistan todayearthquake liveearthquake near meEarthquake newsearthquake nowEarthquake Todayearthquake today Afghanistanearthquake today Afghanistan nowtoday earthquaketoday earthquake in Afghanistanwas there an earthquake in Afghanistan just now

RELATED News

UK COVID Inquiry Blames Boris Johnson’s ‘Toxic, Chaotic’ Leadership For 23,000 Avoidable Deaths

Pakistan Boiler Blast: 15 Killed, 7 Injured In Massive Explosion In Faisalabad, Probe On

Afghanistan Hit by 4.3-Magnitude Earthquake on November 21 Amid Series of Recent Tremors

‘Wipe My A** With…’: Ex CIA Officer Mocks ‘Letter’ From Imran Khan’s Party, Demands Apology Over His Statement Calling India Stronger Than Pakistan

EU Throws Shade at US-Brokered Ukraine Deal as Zelensky Stays Cautious, Moscow Irked; US Drafts Bold Peace Plan, EU Demands Fair Play, Tensions Rise

LATEST NEWS

Crash, Chaos… and a Wedding: Kerala Bride Marries From Emergency Ward After Midnight Accident

After Orry Fails To Appear, Mumbai Police Summons Shraddha Kapoor’s Brother Siddhanth Kapoor In ₹252 Crore Drug Case

Who Was Namansh Syal, The Pilot Who Died In Tejas Crash During Dubai Air Show? IAF Wing Commander, Father To 7-Year-Old Daughter, Failed To Eject, Went Down With Plane

Varanasi Movie Cast Fees: Here’s How Much SS Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu And Priyanka Chopra Are Charging For Rs 1200-1300 Crore Budget Film

KTR Accuses Revanth Reddy Of Engineering ₹5 Lakh Crore Industrial Land Scam

Watch: Pappu Yadav Lies Down On Floor, Tries To Pacify Congress Workers As They Raise Slogans Of ‘Ticket Chori Hua Hai’ After Shocking Bihar Election Loss

Can Pollution Harm Pets Too? Viral Reddit Photo Shows Dog Struggling In Delhi’s Toxic Air, Owner Says “Pura Parivaar Bimaar”

Truly Mind Blowing! Your Samsung Phone Can Now Unlock Your Mahindra e-SUV, Here’s How To Create A Digital Car Key

Bangladesh A Beat India A In Super Over Thriller To Reach Asia Cup Rising Stars Final

‘Not Taking Orders From Biharis’: Boss Gets Beaten Up By MNS Workers After They Question Marathi Woman Employee Over Coming Late

Back-to-Back Earthquakes Jolt Afghanistan: Two Quakes Hit Hours Apart, Near 180km Depth

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Back-to-Back Earthquakes Jolt Afghanistan: Two Quakes Hit Hours Apart, Near 180km Depth

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Back-to-Back Earthquakes Jolt Afghanistan: Two Quakes Hit Hours Apart, Near 180km Depth
Back-to-Back Earthquakes Jolt Afghanistan: Two Quakes Hit Hours Apart, Near 180km Depth
Back-to-Back Earthquakes Jolt Afghanistan: Two Quakes Hit Hours Apart, Near 180km Depth
Back-to-Back Earthquakes Jolt Afghanistan: Two Quakes Hit Hours Apart, Near 180km Depth

QUICK LINKS