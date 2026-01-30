Bangladesh Elections To Turn Violent? US Embassy Warns Its Citizens Ahead Of Polls In Country, Says ‘Extremist Attacks May Occur At Temples, Churches And …’

As Bangladesh nears its national elections scheduled for February 12, 2026, the United States Embassy in Dhaka has issued an alert. The US Embassy said that there is a risk of political violence and extremist attacks during the election period and asked its citizens in Bangladesh to be careful and stay safe.

Bangladesh will vote for a new parliament and at the same time hold a national referendum on the same day. As per reports, elections in Bangladesh have often been tense and sometimes violent in recent years. In the months before the vote, political rallies, protests, and clashes between party supporters have already caused concern among authorities and foreign diplomats.

Warning Of Political Violence And Extremist Attacks in Bangladesh

In its message, the US Embassy in Dhaka said that during the election period, “political violence or extremist attacks may occur, potentially targeting rallies, polling stations, and religious sites such as churches, temples, and mosques.” It added that Americans should “remain vigilant, avoid demonstrations, and exercise caution in the vicinity of any large gatherings.”

The embassy also warned that even protests or rallies that start peacefully “can turn confrontational and escalate into violence.” It told US citizens to avoid large crowds and be aware of their surroundings.

US Embassy Services Limited in Bangladesh On Poll Days

According to reports, the embassy said its services in Bangladesh will be limited on February 11 and 12, which are the day before and the day of the elections. The Bangladesh government has also announced transportation restrictions during this period, such as limits on motorcycles and public transport.

The alert came as Bangladesh has seen growing insecurity linked to political tensions. Several violent incidents have been reported in the run-up to the elections. There have been reports of clashes between rival supporters and attacks on political figures. These events have raised fears that election-related violence could increase as the country prepares for the big voting day.

History Of Election-Related Violence Raises Concerns

Reports say that, elections in Bangladesh have a history of friction between rival parties. In the past, protests have sometimes turned deadly and extremist groups have taken advantage of moments of instability to stir trouble. This background helps explain why foreign embassies like the one from the US are issuing public warnings.

The embassy also asked US citizens to monitor local news, keep their phones charged, review personal security plans, and plan alternative travel routes in case of emergencies.

