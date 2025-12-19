Bangladesh Lynching: Hindu Man Dipu Chandra Das’ Body Tied To A Tree, Set On Fire Over Blasphemy Allegations

Bangladesh Violence: A Hindu man was lynched by a mob in Bangladesh’s Mymensingh district on Thursday night over allegations of blasphemy, according to a report by BBC Bangla. The killing occurred as the country continued to witness widespread unrest following the death of prominent July Uprising leader Sharif Osman Hadi.

Victim Identified as Garment Factory Worker Dipu Chandra Das

The victim was identified as Dipu Chandra Das, a young garment factory worker. He had been living as a tenant in the Dubalia Para area of Bhaluka Upazila, police said.

According to the Bhaluka Police, Dipu Chandra Das was accused by a crowd of making blasphemous remarks about Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). Reports quoting Ripon Mia, the Station Duty Officer, saying that the Hindu man was attacked by the crowd around 9 pm and beaten to death.

Dipu Chandra Das’ Body Hung From Tree, Set On Fire

According to reports, the mob hung his body from a tree and set it on fire. The body of the deceased was recovered later by the police and was sent to the morgue of Mymensingh Medical College Hospital for autopsy.

Police said the situation has been brougt to control; however, reports say that no case has been filed against the mob yet.

“We are trying to locate his relatives. Legal action will be taken in accordance with the law once a case is filed,” apolice told BBC Bangla.

A Hindu factory worker, Dipu Chandra Das, was lynched by a mob in Bhaluka, Mymensingh, after allegations of insulting the Prophet Muhammad. His body was later set on fire on the Dhaka–Mymensingh highway, causing a blockade and panic, raising serious concerns about mob violence,… pic.twitter.com/KawYztrFcO — Sarvagraharoopini 🚩 (@GurorangriPadme) December 18, 2025

Bangladesh Protests

Widespread protests erupted in Dhaka and other parts of the country on Friday following the death of Sharif Osman Hadi, a prominent leader of the 2024 student-led uprising. Demonstrators vandalised and set fire to the offices of leading Bangladeshi newspapers amid mounting outrage over his killing.

Videos circulating on social media and shared by news agencies showed angry protesters targeting the offices of The Daily Star and Prothom Alo, vandalising property and setting parts of the buildings ablaze as tensions escalated in the capital.

