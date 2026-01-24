Bangladesh Polls Slide Into Hate Speech, Jamaat-e-Islami Candidate Says Parliament Must Have ‘No Non-Believers’, Frames Election As ‘Quran Or Deviation’

A speech by a Jamaat-e-Islami candidate ahead of Bangladesh’s February 12, 2026 general elections has triggered serious concern as there is a growing push to mix religion with politics and exclude minorities from power as is evident from the speeches given by certain political candidates.

According to reports, while addressing a rally, Afzal Hossain who is the Jamaat candidate from the Barguna-2 constituency, said that in a country where nearly 80 per cent of the population is Muslim, there should be no non-believer or “immoral” representative in Parliament. His remarks were made in public and later spread widely on social media, drawing sharp reactions.

What did Afzal Hossain say during speech?

During the speech, Hossain directly appealed to religious sentiment while addressing the crowd. “Do you want the Quran or do you want deviation?” he asked, framing the upcoming election as a choice between faith and what he described as moral decline. The statement has alarmed minority communities and rights groups.

Clips from the rally went viral online, and many people have accused Jamaat of trying to polarise voters using religion. It is to be noted that such remarks go against Bangladesh’s constitutional commitment to secularism and equal rights for all citizens, regardless of religion.

The comments come at a sensitive time as Bangladesh prepares for elections after major political changes in recent years. Islamist parties which include Jamaat-e-Islami have been trying to re-establish their presence in national politics after they were banned by former PM Sheikh Hasina. Jamaat leaders have denied calling for discrimination, however they have defended their right to promote what they describe as moral and religious values, as per reports.

Hindus and other minorities have already been living in fear in Bangladesh

The comments made by candidates have renewed fears among Hindus and other minorities. They have already seen their political representation decline over the years. Despite forming a significant portion of the population, the number of minority candidates contesting elections is not proportionate and keeps declining.

Hindus, Buddhists and Christians in Bangladesh have repeatedly reported attacks on homes, temples and businesses. The attacks have increased in the past as man y hindus have been killed too, like Dipu Das who was lynched on false accusations. Rights groups have warned that speeches like these deepen fear among minorities and risk normalising exclusionary politics.

