LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
balochistan Angela Suzanne Paxton 14 minors pregnant Former FBI Director James Comey Ken Paxton Iran travel ban Allen and Company Sun Valley Conference canada hul balochistan Angela Suzanne Paxton 14 minors pregnant Former FBI Director James Comey Ken Paxton Iran travel ban Allen and Company Sun Valley Conference canada hul balochistan Angela Suzanne Paxton 14 minors pregnant Former FBI Director James Comey Ken Paxton Iran travel ban Allen and Company Sun Valley Conference canada hul balochistan Angela Suzanne Paxton 14 minors pregnant Former FBI Director James Comey Ken Paxton Iran travel ban Allen and Company Sun Valley Conference canada hul
Live TV
TRENDING |
balochistan Angela Suzanne Paxton 14 minors pregnant Former FBI Director James Comey Ken Paxton Iran travel ban Allen and Company Sun Valley Conference canada hul balochistan Angela Suzanne Paxton 14 minors pregnant Former FBI Director James Comey Ken Paxton Iran travel ban Allen and Company Sun Valley Conference canada hul balochistan Angela Suzanne Paxton 14 minors pregnant Former FBI Director James Comey Ken Paxton Iran travel ban Allen and Company Sun Valley Conference canada hul balochistan Angela Suzanne Paxton 14 minors pregnant Former FBI Director James Comey Ken Paxton Iran travel ban Allen and Company Sun Valley Conference canada hul
Home > World > Bangladesh Strips “Sir” From Female Officials

Bangladesh Strips “Sir” From Female Officials

Bangladesh scraps outdated rule requiring female officials to be called “Sir,” aiming for gender-sensitive, modern protocol reforms.

Muhammad Yunus giving speech and Sheikh Hasina authorised use of lethal force against Bangladesh protesters, leaked audio reveals.
Bangladesh drops Hasina-era rule requiring female officials to be called 'Sir' as Yunus forms committee to revise outdated protocols.

Published By: Varsha Rai
Last Updated: July 11, 2025 15:27:36 IST

In a move aimed at modernizing outdated bureaucratic customs, Bangladesh has officially scrapped a controversial protocol that required top-ranking female government officials to be addressed as “Sir.” The directive, a relic of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s nearly 16-year tenure, was annulled Thursday by the country’s Council of Advisers, according to a report by the Daily Sun.

“It’s strange that high-ranking female officials are still being called ‘Sir,’” noted a statement from the Chief Adviser’s press wing. The council’s decision marks a step toward more inclusive and respectful practices within the public sector.

But the changes may not stop there, reported the Daily Sun. The Council also reviewed a series of protocol-related directives that were implemented under the previous administration. These protocols, often elaborate and outdated, are now under scrutiny for potential revision, reported the Daily Sun.

To lead this effort, a special committee has been established, the committee includes Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan, Adviser for Energy, Roads, and Railways, and Syeda Rizwana Hasan, Adviser for the Environment and Water Resources, neither has an order of precedence within the council of advisers, their order was in relation to the advisory position themselves and when they were tabled, according to the Daily Sun.

As per the Daily Sun, the group is assigned to review and research all protocols DLI (Direct, Low Impact) and ULI (Unchoreographed, Low Impact) until the protocols are rubber-stamped by the Council of Advisers. Since the nation is entering this reform process, it is viewed by many as a chance to reconstitute governmental customs on a foundation of respect, inclusion, and sensibility.

More News

Adani Bets Big on Healthcare: Rs 60,000 Cr for Tech-Led AI Hospitals
Shubhanshu Shukla, Axiom-4 Crew To Return From International Space Station on July 14: Axiom
Ghee In Coffee: The Ayurvedic Hack Celebs Swear By For Gut Health And Energy
Home Loans In India: Unlock Wealth, Win Tax, And Work Your Way To Ownership
Bangladesh Strips “Sir” From Female Officials
Israel Says Iran Could Still Access Buried Uranium at US-Bombed Nuclear Sites
51,000 Government Job Letters To Be Issued By PM Modi In 16th Rozgar Mela
Smartworks Coworking Spaces Ltd. IPO Opens: Key Things To Know Before You Subscribe
Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan ‘X’ Fans Review: A Heartfelt Yet Flawed Blindfolded Romantic Drama
BJP Accepts The Resignation of Telangana MLA T Raja Singh, Rejects The Reasons Cited In The Letter

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?