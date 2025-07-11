Bangladesh Strips “Sir” From Female Officials

In a move aimed at modernizing outdated bureaucratic customs, Bangladesh has officially scrapped a controversial protocol that required top-ranking female government officials to be addressed as “Sir.” The directive, a relic of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s nearly 16-year tenure, was annulled Thursday by the country’s Council of Advisers, according to a report by the Daily Sun.

“It’s strange that high-ranking female officials are still being called ‘Sir,’” noted a statement from the Chief Adviser’s press wing. The council’s decision marks a step toward more inclusive and respectful practices within the public sector.

But the changes may not stop there, reported the Daily Sun. The Council also reviewed a series of protocol-related directives that were implemented under the previous administration. These protocols, often elaborate and outdated, are now under scrutiny for potential revision, reported the Daily Sun.

To lead this effort, a special committee has been established, the committee includes Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan, Adviser for Energy, Roads, and Railways, and Syeda Rizwana Hasan, Adviser for the Environment and Water Resources, neither has an order of precedence within the council of advisers, their order was in relation to the advisory position themselves and when they were tabled, according to the Daily Sun.

As per the Daily Sun, the group is assigned to review and research all protocols DLI (Direct, Low Impact) and ULI (Unchoreographed, Low Impact) until the protocols are rubber-stamped by the Council of Advisers. Since the nation is entering this reform process, it is viewed by many as a chance to reconstitute governmental customs on a foundation of respect, inclusion, and sensibility.