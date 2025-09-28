"Bharat will always maintain its freedom of choice, will be voice of global south": EAM Jaishankar at UNGA

New York [US], September 28 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar asserted that Bharat will always maintain its “freedom of choice” and continue to be a “voice for the Global South”. In his speech at the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Jaishankar said, “We are gathered here, eight decades since the founding of this unique body. The UN Charter calls on us not just to prevent war, but to build peace; not just to defend rights, but to uphold the dignity of every human being,” he added.

He pointed out three concepts that India has adopted in its approach to the contemporary world.

“Bharat approaches the contemporary world, guided by three key concepts. One, Atmanirbharta or self-reliance…Two, Atmaraksha or securing oneself. We remain determined to protect our people and secure their interests, at home and abroad. That means zero-tolerance for terrorism, robust defence of our borders, forging partnerships beyond and assisting our community abroad. And three, Atmavishwas or self-confidence… Bharat will always maintain its freedom of choice. And will always be a voice of the Global South,” he said.

He also highlighted India’s role during the “moment of crisis”. “…Turbulent times require that we step forward during moments of crisis. India has been forthcoming in that regard, especially in its immediate vicinity. Whether it is finance, food, fertilizer or fuel, we have responded to the urgent requirements of our neighbours.”

The External Affairs Minister also highlighted India’s humanitarian assistance and disaster relief to Myanmar and Afghanistan.

“…The people of Afghanistan and those of Myanmar saw India extend its hand during the recent earthquakes. Our efforts at ensuring safe commerce, combating piracy and preventing attacks on shipping in the northern Arabian Sea also bear mention…our soldiers ensure peacekeeping, our sailors protect maritime shipping, our security counters terrorism, our doctors and teachers facilitate human development the world over, our industry produces affordable products, our techies promote digitization and our training facilities are open to the world. These remain the core of our foreign policy.” (ANI)

