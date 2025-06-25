Big Balls Quits White House: Teen Tech Prodigy Linked To Hackers Resigns Weeks After Elon Musk’s Exit From DOGE

‘Big Balls’, the 19-year-old department of government efficiency (DOGE) employee, has resigned from the White House, White House officials said on Tuesday.

Originally named Edward Coristine, he resigned just a month after his former boss, Elon Musk, resigned from DOGE.

No details were shared about why ‘Big Balls’ resigned from his position.

I regret to inform you all that Big Balls has officially resigned from DOGE, as of yesterday. RIP Big Balls 🙏 You will be missed pic.twitter.com/QfuN3cAAlQ — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) June 24, 2025

Big Balls Worked at Neuralink Before Joining DOGE

Before joining DOGE, Big Balls was working at Musk’s brain connectivity company Neuralink. Doge was established by the Trump administration earlier this year to weed out corruption and extravagance from the government departments. Musk took various unpopular decisions at DOGE including job cuts at most of the federal agencies.

After Musk left the DOGE, the White House said that its mission will continue.

Who is Big Balls, The 19-Year-Old Tech Prodigy?

Big Balls is the online moniker of Coristine. It became a pop-culture meme after Doge took steps against the US government, like seizing data from various federal agencies and firing employees in huge numbers.

Reuters recently reported that Coristine asked federal bureaucracy employees to use AI. According to the reports, Coristine had been engaging in chat rooms popular with hackers. He had also previously been fired from a job following an alleged data leak.

In another Reuters report published in March, Coristine, aka Big Balls, had allegedly provided tech support to a cybercrime gang. the report mentions that he had bragged about trafficking in stolen data and harassing an FBI agent during the process.

Big Balls Started a Company When He Was in High School

Coristine started a company called DiamondCDN in 2022 when he was still in high school. The company provided network services, according to Reuters.

Among its users was a website run by a ring of cybercriminals operating under the name “EGodly”, according to digital records preserved by the internet intelligence firm DomainTools and the online cybersecurity tool Any.Run.

