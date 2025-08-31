Bill Clinton Amid Life And Death Moment? Spotted With Defibrillator Bag At Airport

Former US President Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton were spotted at an airport in the Hamptons on Long Island. A Clinton aide carried a Propaq MD Air Medical Bag, which functions as a monitor and defibrillator often used in emergencies. According to the New York Post, the equipment is designed to deliver emergency shocks to the heart and monitor patients at high risk of cardiac arrest. The sighting, captured in photographs, drew attention to Clinton’s health status as he continues to make public appearances alongside the former First Lady.

Why Bill Clinton is using a defibrillator? pic.twitter.com/qcFdWqW9iM — Iranian American 🇺🇸 (@IranLionness) August 30, 2025

The New York Post reported, “The defibrillator sighting is likely to intensify speculation over whether his condition is worsening. Portable units like the one seen Thursday are designed to deliver emergency shocks to the heart and monitor patients with a high risk of cardiac arrest.” The report also stated, “While rumors of Clinton suffering from degenerative conditions such as Parkinson’s have circulated in tabloids, no reputable outlet has confirmed any such diagnosis.” The publication noted that Clinton, 79, was also seen stumbling on a New York City sidewalk two months ago.

Clinton’s History of Health Issues

Bill Clinton has a long history of health complications. In 2004, he underwent emergency quadruple bypass surgery after doctors found his arteries nearly blocked. In 2005, he required surgery for a collapsed lung, which medical experts linked to scar tissue from his bypass procedure. Five years later, in 2010, doctors inserted two stents into a clogged artery after Clinton complained of chest pain. In 2021, he fought a severe urological infection that spread to his bloodstream. In December that year, he was briefly hospitalized for a fever, further raising questions about his health.

Subpoena in Jeffrey Epstein Case

Earlier this month, the House Oversight Committee subpoenaed Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton to appear in October as part of its investigation into the case of Jeffrey Epstein. The committee continues to examine records and testimonies linked to Epstein’s activities and connections. Clinton has previously acknowledged traveling with Epstein but denied knowledge of his crimes. The subpoenas seek to gather further information about his interactions with Epstein during and after his presidency, adding a political dimension to the renewed public focus on the former president.

Clinton’s Statements on Epstein Ties

In his memoir, Bill Clinton addressed his connection with Jeffrey Epstein. He wrote, “The bottom line is, even though it allowed me to visit the work of my foundation, traveling on Epstein’s plane was not worth the years of questioning afterward. I wish I had never met him.” The U.K. Daily Mail reported that Clinton flew on Epstein’s private jet 26 times and Epstein visited the White House 17 times during Clinton’s presidency. These revelations continue to attract attention as investigators revisit records and testimonies linked to Epstein’s criminal network.

