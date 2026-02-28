LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
banknotes did neil sedaka die Anthropic AI News Epstein files Cuba economy no money no oil no food Jim Carrey donald trump Italy breaking news Bill Clinton browt ghaziabad prabhas banknotes did neil sedaka die Anthropic AI News Epstein files Cuba economy no money no oil no food Jim Carrey donald trump Italy breaking news Bill Clinton browt ghaziabad prabhas banknotes did neil sedaka die Anthropic AI News Epstein files Cuba economy no money no oil no food Jim Carrey donald trump Italy breaking news Bill Clinton browt ghaziabad prabhas banknotes did neil sedaka die Anthropic AI News Epstein files Cuba economy no money no oil no food Jim Carrey donald trump Italy breaking news Bill Clinton browt ghaziabad prabhas
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
banknotes did neil sedaka die Anthropic AI News Epstein files Cuba economy no money no oil no food Jim Carrey donald trump Italy breaking news Bill Clinton browt ghaziabad prabhas banknotes did neil sedaka die Anthropic AI News Epstein files Cuba economy no money no oil no food Jim Carrey donald trump Italy breaking news Bill Clinton browt ghaziabad prabhas banknotes did neil sedaka die Anthropic AI News Epstein files Cuba economy no money no oil no food Jim Carrey donald trump Italy breaking news Bill Clinton browt ghaziabad prabhas banknotes did neil sedaka die Anthropic AI News Epstein files Cuba economy no money no oil no food Jim Carrey donald trump Italy breaking news Bill Clinton browt ghaziabad prabhas
LIVE TV
Home > World > Tragedy In The Skies: Bolivian Air Force Plane with New Banknotes Crashes In El Alto, 15 Dead, 30 Injured

Tragedy In The Skies: Bolivian Air Force Plane with New Banknotes Crashes In El Alto, 15 Dead, 30 Injured

A Bolivian Air Force Hercules cargo plane carrying new banknotes crashed near La Paz, hitting vehicles in El Alto, killing 15, injuring many, scattering money, and sparking chaotic crowds while flights were suspended.

Image: 'X'
Image: 'X'

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: February 28, 2026 07:47:23 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Tragedy In The Skies: Bolivian Air Force Plane with New Banknotes Crashes In El Alto, 15 Dead, 30 Injured

Bolivia: Cargo Plane Crashes onto Highway

A Bolivian Air Force Hercules cargo plane crashed on Friday near La Paz after losing control and hitting about a dozen cars on a busy highway. The crash caused 15 fatalities and multiple injuries. Firefighters extinguished the flames, while authorities reported that scattered banknotes drew crowds to the accident site.

Bolivia Crash: Casualties and Highway Damage

Fire Chief Pavel Tovar stated that investigators had not determined whether the 15 crash victims included passengers of the Bolivian Air Force Hercules plane or individuals who were inside vehicles when the plane collided with them on the highway near La Paz. The accident resulted in injuries to multiple people.

The crash involved at least 15 vehicles, which left behind debris on the road and created destroyed cars and human remains scattered throughout the area. Firefighters successfully extinguished the flames that erupted from the wrecked aircraft. Authorities continue to assess the full impact, while images of the scene show the devastating scale of damage caused by the crash.

Bolivia: Hercules Plane Crashes into Vehicles in El Alto, Authorities Investigate

A Bolivian Air Force Hercules plane crashed into vehicles in El Alto, near La Paz, and ended its flight in a nearby field. Was it taking off or landing? Authorities are currently investigating the dramatic situation that unfolded after the accident to determine its causes.

Banknotes Fly After Bolivia Crash Cargo Plane Hits Highway, Public Rushes For Money

The Bolivian Air Force Hercules cargo plane crashed near La Paz on Friday after it was carrying new banknotes from the Central Bank. The plane hit vehicles in El Alto before coming to rest in a field, resulting in 15 deaths and multiple injuries.

Social media revealed the chaos through pictures showing people rushing to grab the flying cash while police in riot gear tried to control the crowds. Firefighters extinguished the flames from the wrecked aircraft, but the dramatic scene left streets filled with debris and destroyed cars.

Authorities suspended all airport flights as the investigation continues. Officials are trying to determine whether the crash occurred during takeoff or landing. While the investigation is ongoing, the incident has created a memorable and disorderly event that has become known as a chaotic spectacle.

(This Article Has Inputs From Agencies)

Also Read: ‘Will Respond To A Finger With A Fist’: Afghanistan Sharply Warns Pakistan, Says ‘Our Hand Can Reach Their Necks’ If War Continues

First published on: Feb 28, 2026 7:28 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: banknotesBoliviaEl AltoHercules planehighway crashhome-hero-pos-2

RELATED News

Why Is ‘Epstein Clicker’ Trending After ‘Five Nights At Epstein’s’? New Viral Video Game Raises Serious Questions About Online Safety For Children

Trump Hints At ‘Friendly Takeover’ Of Cuba, Claims Island Nation Has ‘No Money, No Oil And No Food’

‘I Get Along With…’: Donald Trump ‘Would’ Love To Intervene Between Pak-Afghan War, But Drops The Idea With An Absurd Excuse, Claims Pakistan Is Doing Terrifically Well

‘Sometimes You Have To’: Donald Trump Issues Fresh Warning To Iran Of Possible Military Action A Week Before Vienna Talks

WATCH: Milan Tram Accident Leaves 1 Dead And 39 Injured; Viral Video Captures Chaos In Italy

LATEST NEWS

LaundryMate Launches ‘LaundryMate Sprint’, India’s First 4-Hour Laundry and Dry Cleaning Delivery Service

Pradosh Vrat 2026: February 28 Or March 1? Know The Exact Date, Auspicious Timings And Complete Puja Rituals Inside

DICCI to Host International Conclave on AI for Inclusion and the Future of Work on 18th February 2026

Bengal Election 2026: High-Stakes Political Showdown Coming Soon, ECI to Publish Final Voter List Today After SIR, Here’s How to Check Your Name

Clean-tech Start-up Solar Capital launches digital platform enabling rooftop-less consumers to participate in India’s solar growth

ATLAS ISDI Brings Design-Led AI Discourse to Campus at AI Impact Pre-Summit

Rishab Agarwal’s Petition Challenging WeWork India IPO Disclosures Withdrawn Unconditionally

Indian Achievers’ Forum, AIBCF & Achievers’ World Host National Conclave on Mission Viksit Bharat 2047

Happyyou 24|7 Offers Holistic E-Mental Health for a Healthier India

Tragedy In The Skies: Bolivian Air Force Plane with New Banknotes Crashes In El Alto, 15 Dead, 30 Injured

Tragedy In The Skies: Bolivian Air Force Plane with New Banknotes Crashes In El Alto, 15 Dead, 30 Injured

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Tragedy In The Skies: Bolivian Air Force Plane with New Banknotes Crashes In El Alto, 15 Dead, 30 Injured

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Tragedy In The Skies: Bolivian Air Force Plane with New Banknotes Crashes In El Alto, 15 Dead, 30 Injured
Tragedy In The Skies: Bolivian Air Force Plane with New Banknotes Crashes In El Alto, 15 Dead, 30 Injured
Tragedy In The Skies: Bolivian Air Force Plane with New Banknotes Crashes In El Alto, 15 Dead, 30 Injured
Tragedy In The Skies: Bolivian Air Force Plane with New Banknotes Crashes In El Alto, 15 Dead, 30 Injured

QUICK LINKS