Tragedy In The Skies: Bolivian Air Force Plane with New Banknotes Crashes In El Alto, 15 Dead, 30 Injured

Bolivia: Cargo Plane Crashes onto Highway

A Bolivian Air Force Hercules cargo plane crashed on Friday near La Paz after losing control and hitting about a dozen cars on a busy highway. The crash caused 15 fatalities and multiple injuries. Firefighters extinguished the flames, while authorities reported that scattered banknotes drew crowds to the accident site.

Bolivia Crash: Casualties and Highway Damage

Fire Chief Pavel Tovar stated that investigators had not determined whether the 15 crash victims included passengers of the Bolivian Air Force Hercules plane or individuals who were inside vehicles when the plane collided with them on the highway near La Paz. The accident resulted in injuries to multiple people.

The crash involved at least 15 vehicles, which left behind debris on the road and created destroyed cars and human remains scattered throughout the area. Firefighters successfully extinguished the flames that erupted from the wrecked aircraft. Authorities continue to assess the full impact, while images of the scene show the devastating scale of damage caused by the crash.

Bolivia: Hercules Plane Crashes into Vehicles in El Alto, Authorities Investigate

A Bolivian Air Force Hercules plane crashed into vehicles in El Alto, near La Paz, and ended its flight in a nearby field. Was it taking off or landing? Authorities are currently investigating the dramatic situation that unfolded after the accident to determine its causes.

Banknotes Fly After Bolivia Crash Cargo Plane Hits Highway, Public Rushes For Money

The Bolivian Air Force Hercules cargo plane crashed near La Paz on Friday after it was carrying new banknotes from the Central Bank. The plane hit vehicles in El Alto before coming to rest in a field, resulting in 15 deaths and multiple injuries.

Social media revealed the chaos through pictures showing people rushing to grab the flying cash while police in riot gear tried to control the crowds. Firefighters extinguished the flames from the wrecked aircraft, but the dramatic scene left streets filled with debris and destroyed cars.

Authorities suspended all airport flights as the investigation continues. Officials are trying to determine whether the crash occurred during takeoff or landing. While the investigation is ongoing, the incident has created a memorable and disorderly event that has become known as a chaotic spectacle.

(This Article Has Inputs From Agencies)

Also Read: ‘Will Respond To A Finger With A Fist’: Afghanistan Sharply Warns Pakistan, Says ‘Our Hand Can Reach Their Necks’ If War Continues