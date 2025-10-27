C.J. Stroud shines with 318 yards, 2 TDs in Texans’ win over 49ers

C.J. Stroud threw for a season-high 318 yards and two touchdowns as the host Houston Texans turned in their best offensive showing of the season in a 26-15 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday afternoon. Stroud completed 30 of 39 passes to nine players for his ninth career 300-yard showing as the Texans (3-4) never trailed despite playing without Nico Collins (concussion) and Christian Kirk (hamstring). It was Stroud's first 300-yard game since Week 5 of last season against the Buffalo Bills. Stroud's efficiency helped the Texans score the first 16 points and build a 23-7 lead before holding off a late comeback try. He threw a 12-yard TD to Jayden Higgins midway through the second and a 30-yard strike to Xavier Hutchinson midway through the third as the Texans totaled 475 yards, converted 9 of 16 on third down and held the ball for 41:22. Stroud also helped the Texans get in position for four field goals by Ka'imi Fairbairn, who hit from 33 yards in the first quarter, added a 34-yarder and a 37-yarder in the second and connected from 30 yards with 9:41 left to make it 26-15. San Francisco (5-3) never moved the ball consistently and lost for the third time in five games. Filling in again for Brock Purdy (toe), Mac Jones completed 19 of 32 passes for 193 yards and touchdowns to George Kittle and Jake Tonges. Christian McCaffrey was held to 25 yards on eight carries to go along with three receptions for 43 yards. After Kittle's 17-yard touchdown catch with 25 seconds left cut Houston's lead to 16-7 by halftime, the Texans opened a 23-7 lead with 7:29 left in the third on Hutchinson's grab. San Francisco reached the red zone again as Tonges' diving touchdown catch and Jones' 2-point conversion pass to Demarcus Robinson cut the deficit to 23-15 with 28 seconds left in the third. The 49ers had two chances in the final two-plus minutes, but Kamari Lassiter intercepted Jones with 2:01 left on a pass intended for Jauan Jennings in the end zone and defensive back Jalen Pitre stopped Kendrick Bourne on fourth- and-13 in the final seconds. –Field Level Media

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)