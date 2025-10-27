LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Kurram violence Guangzhou JD Vance Controversy balochistan Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Gaza Nuseirat strike Kurram violence Guangzhou JD Vance Controversy balochistan Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Gaza Nuseirat strike Kurram violence Guangzhou JD Vance Controversy balochistan Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Gaza Nuseirat strike Kurram violence Guangzhou JD Vance Controversy balochistan Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Gaza Nuseirat strike
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Kurram violence Guangzhou JD Vance Controversy balochistan Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Gaza Nuseirat strike Kurram violence Guangzhou JD Vance Controversy balochistan Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Gaza Nuseirat strike Kurram violence Guangzhou JD Vance Controversy balochistan Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Gaza Nuseirat strike Kurram violence Guangzhou JD Vance Controversy balochistan Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Gaza Nuseirat strike
LIVE TV
Home > World > C.J. Stroud shines with 318 yards, 2 TDs in Texans’ win over 49ers

C.J. Stroud shines with 318 yards, 2 TDs in Texans’ win over 49ers

C.J. Stroud shines with 318 yards, 2 TDs in Texans’ win over 49ers
Bugonia movie 2025 Premiere Reaction: Fans shave their heads in excitement to attend the premiere of Emma Stone’s sci-fi hit 'Bugonia'.

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 27, 2025 02:57:41 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

C.J. Stroud shines with 318 yards, 2 TDs in Texans’ win over 49ers

C.J. Stroud threw for a season-high 318 yards and two touchdowns as the host Houston Texans turned in their best offensive showing of the season in a 26-15 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday afternoon. Stroud completed 30 of 39 passes to nine players for his ninth career 300-yard showing as the Texans (3-4) never trailed despite playing without Nico Collins (concussion) and Christian Kirk (hamstring). It was Stroud's first 300-yard game since Week 5 of last season against the Buffalo Bills. Stroud's efficiency helped the Texans score the first 16 points and build a 23-7 lead before holding off a late comeback try. He threw a 12-yard TD to Jayden Higgins midway through the second and a 30-yard strike to Xavier Hutchinson midway through the third as the Texans totaled 475 yards, converted 9 of 16 on third down and held the ball for 41:22. Stroud also helped the Texans get in position for four field goals by Ka'imi Fairbairn, who hit from 33 yards in the first quarter, added a 34-yarder and a 37-yarder in the second and connected from 30 yards with 9:41 left to make it 26-15. San Francisco (5-3) never moved the ball consistently and lost for the third time in five games. Filling in again for Brock Purdy (toe), Mac Jones completed 19 of 32 passes for 193 yards and touchdowns to George Kittle and Jake Tonges. Christian McCaffrey was held to 25 yards on eight carries to go along with three receptions for 43 yards. After Kittle's 17-yard touchdown catch with 25 seconds left cut Houston's lead to 16-7 by halftime, the Texans opened a 23-7 lead with 7:29 left in the third on Hutchinson's grab. San Francisco reached the red zone again as Tonges' diving touchdown catch and Jones' 2-point conversion pass to Demarcus Robinson cut the deficit to 23-15 with 28 seconds left in the third. The 49ers had two chances in the final two-plus minutes, but Kamari Lassiter intercepted Jones with 2:01 left on a pass intended for Jauan Jennings in the end zone and defensive back Jalen Pitre stopped Kendrick Bourne on fourth- and-13 in the final seconds. –Field Level Media

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 27, 2025 2:57 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

UPDATE 3-Serie A Standings

UPDATE 6-Premier League Summaries

After snapping skid, Bruins out to build momentum vs. Senators

IVORY COAST ELECTION: FORMER COMMERCE MINISTER BILLON CONCEDES DEFEAT TO OUATTARA

J&K Police Tighten Noose On Terrorists, Attach Rs 70 Lakh Property In Major Crackdown Operation

LATEST NEWS

Thamma Box Office Collection Day 6: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna Starrer Roars Past Rs 90 Crore, Continues Unstoppable Winning Streak!

Riders complete Stage 1 of South Africa's 800km Gravel Burn race

Riders complete Stage 1 of South Africa's 800km Gravel Burn race

C.J. Stroud shines with 318 yards, 2 TDs in Texans’ win over 49ers

Numerology Horoscope Today, (27 October 2025) By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: This Zodiac Sign Focuses On To Efforts To Improve Your Financial Condition

Real Madrid Breaks Barcelona’s Hold, Ends Losing Streak In Thrilling El Clasico Showdown

Workers reject Boeing's latest offer after nearly three months on strike

J&K Police Tighten Noose On Terrorists, Attach Rs 70 Lakh Property In Major Crackdown Operation

UPDATE 3-Serie A Standings

YouTuber Michael David Booth ‘Mr Crafty Pants’ Arrested Over Shocking Child Exploitation And Alleged Porn Charges

C.J. Stroud shines with 318 yards, 2 TDs in Texans’ win over 49ers

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

C.J. Stroud shines with 318 yards, 2 TDs in Texans’ win over 49ers

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

C.J. Stroud shines with 318 yards, 2 TDs in Texans’ win over 49ers
C.J. Stroud shines with 318 yards, 2 TDs in Texans’ win over 49ers
C.J. Stroud shines with 318 yards, 2 TDs in Texans’ win over 49ers
C.J. Stroud shines with 318 yards, 2 TDs in Texans’ win over 49ers

QUICK LINKS