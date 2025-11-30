California Mass Shooting Update: San Joaquin Sheriff Confirms Active Scene; Several Victims Hospitalized

A mass shooting incident on the 1900 block of Lucile Avenue near Thornton Road in Stockton, California, left several people injured on Saturday.

San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that deputies are investigating the shooting. Authorities said multiple victims have been transported to local hospitals for treatment. The incident occurred in the afternoon, and the shooter fled the scene before police arrived.

No suspect information has been released. Law enforcement officers continue to secure the area and gather evidence. Residents and witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots as the heavy police and ambulance response reached the location.

❗️⚠️🇺🇲 – A mass shooting in Stockton, California, has left at least two people dead and seven others wounded, including a 9-year-old, a 12-year-old, and a 23-year-old, according to initial reports from local authorities and media. Emergency responders were treating multiple… pic.twitter.com/gdZcb96Blb — 🔥🗞The Informant (@theinformant_x) November 30, 2025

Victims Include Children, Local Hospitals Receive Injured

Reports from Scanner Radio indicate that at least ten people were injured in the shooting, including a 9-year-old, a 12-year-old, and a 23-year-old. Emergency responders transported all victims to local hospitals, where doctors are treating injuries of varying severity. Law enforcement continues to investigate whether the attack was targeted or random.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office asked the public to stay clear of the area while deputies secure the scene and gather additional details. Authorities also urged anyone with information or video evidence of the incident to contact them to assist in the ongoing investigation.

🚨STOCKTON MASS SHOOTING LEAVES CHILDREN CRITICALLY WOUNDED IN CHAOTIC SCENE A mass shooting in Stockton, California has left at least 10 people injured, including a 9-year-old, 12-year-old and 23-year-old. The 12-year-old is undergoing CPR on scene as first responders… pic.twitter.com/jirPy0Z4l4 — Info Room (@InfoR00M) November 30, 2025

Videos shared from the scene show a significant police and ambulance presence, with several roads blocked near Lucile Avenue and Thornton Road. Officers are actively securing the area and preventing unauthorized access while collecting evidence. Emergency personnel worked quickly to reach all injured victims and provide immediate care. The community responded with concern as traffic was rerouted.

Local residents described the chaotic scene, reporting multiple sirens, blocked streets, and an active police investigation. Authorities continue to work to restore safety in the area and ensure no additional threats remain while continuing to collect information from witnesses.

Eyewitness Accounts Describe Chaos and Confusion

Several residents and witnesses took to social media to share their experiences during the shooting. One person reported hearing shots while leaving a nearby business meeting and asked if a white SUV was involved. Another described seeing multiple patrol cars responding to the scene westbound on Hammer Lane.

A third person mentioned attending a child’s birthday nearby and initially mistaking the shots for fireworks. A fourth resident said they heard multiple shots and saw the streets blocked when they went out to buy milk. Authorities continue to request information from residents to help identify the suspect and understand the sequence of events.

Must Read: Media Offenders Of the Week’: White House Launches Website To Expose Journalists For Biased Stories, What’s The Criteria For Evaluation?