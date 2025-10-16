Chemicals maker Croda warns of tough trading as US tariffs pressure customers

Oct 16 (Reuters) – British specialty chemicals maker Croda International flagged on Thursday a continued challenging trading environment for the rest of the year, citing low visibility in its order book despite reaffirming its annual outlook. The company said that U.S. tariffs have contributed to volatility in its markets, hurting export sales of customers, especially in the pharmaceutical and industrial markets in Asia and agricultural markets in Latin America. (Reporting by Nithyashree R B in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)