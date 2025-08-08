LIVE TV
Home > World > Chivalrous Knight 3: UAE's Lifeline Water Project in Gaza to Aid 600,000 Displaced Residents

Chivalrous Knight 3: UAE’s Lifeline Water Project in Gaza to Aid 600,000 Displaced Residents

The UAE's Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 team inspected the Lifeline Water Supply Project in Gaza, which will deliver clean water via a 7-km pipeline from Rafah to Al Mawasi, aiding 600,000 people. The project aims to ease Gaza’s water crisis and reflects UAE’s sustained humanitarian efforts

The project aims to provide a reliable supply of clean and safe water
The project aims to provide a reliable supply of clean and safe water

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: August 8, 2025 22:16:00 IST

The team from Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 on Thursday conducted a field inspection of the ”Lifeline Water Supply Project”, implemented in collaboration with the Coastal Municipalities Water Utility (CMWU) in Gaza.

The initiative aims to establish sustainable water pipelines to supply the southern areas of the Gaza Strip as part of the UAE’s extensive humanitarian and relief efforts to support the Palestinian people in Gaza.

This project stands as one of the most vital infrastructure undertakings, designed to meet the escalating needs of displaced families and local residents amidst the severe humanitarian crisis caused by the ongoing conflict.

Critical Infrastructure Amid Crisis in Gaza

Implemented in cooperation with the CMWU in Gaza and in coordination with the relevant Egyptian authorities, the project involves laying a new 7-kilometer water pipeline. The line begins at the UAE’s desalination stations on the Egyptian side of Rafah and extends to Al Mawasi in southern Gaza, one of the most densely populated areas with displaced persons.

Approximately 600,000 people are expected to benefit from the project, including a significant number of children, women, and elderly individuals.

The project aims to provide a reliable supply of clean and safe water, alleviating the humanitarian and health burdens faced by residents due to limited resources, frequent water outages, and extreme summer temperatures.

Thousands of Families Could Benefit From This 

The project is being executed under the supervision of Emirati teams in collaboration with the CMWU’s technical and field teams to ensure adherence to engineering standards and alignment with local needs.

Technical teams have confirmed that work is progressing rapidly and that implementation is on schedule, with the aim of launching the water supply to distribution areas as soon as possible.

Once operational, the project is expected to ease the daily suffering of thousands of families and serve as a model for regional and international cooperation in responding to humanitarian crises.

(Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: UK PM Keir Starmer Urges Israel To Reconsider Gaza Takeover Plan, Says 'This action will…'

Chivalrous Knight 3: UAE’s Lifeline Water Project in Gaza to Aid 600,000 Displaced Residents

