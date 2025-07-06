Dalai Lama’s Birthday: His Journey Of Exile And Global Influence

Today markes the 90th birthday of the 14th Dalai Lama. Sharing a message on X, he said, “On the occasion of my 90th birthday, I understand that well-wishers and friends in many places, including Tibetan communities, are gathering for celebrations. I particularly appreciate the fact that many of you are using the occasion to engage in initiatives that highlight the importance of compassion, warm-heartedness, and altruism.”

PM Modi with other leaders greets him on his birthday. He Said, “I join 1.4 billion Indians in extending our warmest wishes to His Holiness the Dalai Lama on his 90th birthday. He has been an enduring symbol of love, compassion, patience and moral discipline. His message has inspired respect and admiration across all faiths. We pray for his continued good health and long life.”

Dalai Lama’s Spiritual Journey

Tibetan monks identified Dalai Lama as the reincarnation of the 13th Dalai Lama after a series of traditional assessments.

They renamed him Jetsun Jamphel Ngawang Lobsang Yeshe Tenzin Gyatso. On 22 February 1940, he received enthronement as the 14th Dalai Lama at the Potala Palace in Lhasa. He began monastic training and studied Buddhist philosophy. After the 1959 uprising in Tibet, he escaped to India in disguise and received asylum from Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

Nobel Peace Prize in 1989

The Nobel Committee honoured him “first and foremost for his consistent resistance to the use of violence.” Norwegian officials and global dignitaries attended the ceremony at the University of Oslo. In his speech, the Dalai Lama stated, “I accept the prize with profound gratitude on behalf of the oppressed everywhere and for all those who struggle for freedom and work for world peace… I accept it as a tribute to… Mahatma Gandhi, whose life taught and inspired me.”

In 2006, the Dalai Lama attended “World Peace Through Cinema,” a special event in Beverly Hills, California. That same day, he received honorary Canadian citizenship and travelled from Vancouver to Los Angeles.

Dalai Lama’s Teachings Bridge Science, Spirituality, and Humanity

Through his decades of public life, the Dalai Lama has explored the intersection of science and spirituality. He often addressed subjects such as reincarnation, anger, peace, and emotional intelligence to global audiences. In Beverly Hills, he stated, “Everything is interconnected. My interest is linked to everyone else’s. Our survival and future are linked. The destruction of your so-called enemy is the destruction of yourself.” He encouraged people to look to children as models of compassion and open-mindedness. “They don’t care about backgrounds, religion, or nationality only that others smile and play with them,” he added, reflecting his belief in innate goodness.

