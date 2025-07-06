Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
dalai lama America Party 90th birthday PM Modi Brazil visit Brian Lara amit shah Bilawal Bhutto Zardari dalai lama America Party 90th birthday PM Modi Brazil visit Brian Lara amit shah Bilawal Bhutto Zardari dalai lama America Party 90th birthday PM Modi Brazil visit Brian Lara amit shah Bilawal Bhutto Zardari dalai lama America Party 90th birthday PM Modi Brazil visit Brian Lara amit shah Bilawal Bhutto Zardari
Live TV
TRENDING |
dalai lama America Party 90th birthday PM Modi Brazil visit Brian Lara amit shah Bilawal Bhutto Zardari dalai lama America Party 90th birthday PM Modi Brazil visit Brian Lara amit shah Bilawal Bhutto Zardari dalai lama America Party 90th birthday PM Modi Brazil visit Brian Lara amit shah Bilawal Bhutto Zardari dalai lama America Party 90th birthday PM Modi Brazil visit Brian Lara amit shah Bilawal Bhutto Zardari
Home > World > Dalai Lama’s Birthday: His Journey Of Exile And Global Influence

Dalai Lama’s Birthday: His Journey Of Exile And Global Influence

On his 90th birthday, the Dalai Lama urged people worldwide to embrace compassion and inner peace, stating, “Through this, you will contribute to making the world a better place.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last Updated: July 6, 2025 10:21:20 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

Today markes the 90th birthday of the 14th Dalai Lama. Sharing a message on X, he said, “On the occasion of my 90th birthday, I understand that well-wishers and friends in many places, including Tibetan communities, are gathering for celebrations. I particularly appreciate the fact that many of you are using the occasion to engage in initiatives that highlight the importance of compassion, warm-heartedness, and altruism.”

PM Modi with other leaders greets him on his birthday. He Said, “I join 1.4 billion Indians in extending our warmest wishes to His Holiness the Dalai Lama on his 90th birthday. He has been an enduring symbol of love, compassion, patience and moral discipline. His message has inspired respect and admiration across all faiths. We pray for his continued good health and long life.”

          Dalai Lama’s Spiritual Journey

Tibetan monks identified Dalai Lama as the reincarnation of the 13th Dalai Lama after a series of traditional assessments. 

They renamed him Jetsun Jamphel Ngawang Lobsang Yeshe Tenzin Gyatso. On 22 February 1940, he received enthronement as the 14th Dalai Lama at the Potala Palace in Lhasa. He began monastic training and studied Buddhist philosophy. After the 1959 uprising in Tibet, he escaped to India in disguise and received asylum from Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

Nobel Peace Prize in 1989 

The Nobel Committee honoured him “first and foremost for his consistent resistance to the use of violence.” Norwegian officials and global dignitaries attended the ceremony at the University of Oslo. In his speech, the Dalai Lama stated, “I accept the prize with profound gratitude on behalf of the oppressed everywhere and for all those who struggle for freedom and work for world peace… I accept it as a tribute to… Mahatma Gandhi, whose life taught and inspired me.”

In 2006, the Dalai Lama attended “World Peace Through Cinema,” a special event in Beverly Hills, California. That same day, he received honorary Canadian citizenship and travelled from Vancouver to Los Angeles. 

Dalai Lama’s Teachings Bridge Science, Spirituality, and Humanity

Through his decades of public life, the Dalai Lama has explored the intersection of science and spirituality. He often addressed subjects such as reincarnation, anger, peace, and emotional intelligence to global audiences. In Beverly Hills, he stated, “Everything is interconnected. My interest is linked to everyone else’s. Our survival and future are linked. The destruction of your so-called enemy is the destruction of yourself.” He encouraged people to look to children as models of compassion and open-mindedness. “They don’t care about backgrounds, religion, or nationality only that others smile and play with them,” he added, reflecting his belief in innate goodness.

Continue Reading: Dalai Lama Turns 90, LIVE: PM Modi, Arunachal Pradesh CM Greets

Tags: dalai lama
Advertisement

More News

Texas Floods: A Timeline Of The Deadliest Floods US Has Witnessed Over The Years
Nashville SC Defeats Philadelphia Union 1-0: Thanks To A Last-Minute Penalty Kick From Hany Mukhtar
Banks Shut These Days From July 6 to 13. Check the Full List Here
PM Modi Extends Ashadhi Ekadashi Wishes, Prays For Welfare Of All
China Opens New Flight Path Extension Near Taiwan Strait, Taipei Slams Move as ‘Unilateral’
Gautam Gambhir’s Witty Remark on His Fiery Past: “My Tussles Were Few”
Israel to Send Team for Ceasefire Talks in Qatar Ahead of Trump-Netanyahu Meeting
“Your Victory Feels Personal”: Priyanka Chopra Reacts Warmly to R Madhavan’s Heartfelt Praise
Opinion: AI, Jobs, and the Gathering Storm – Why Leaders Must Act Before Trust Erodes
Dalai Lama’s Birthday: His Journey Of Exile And Global Influence

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?