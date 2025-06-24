Live Tv
Home > World > Destruction Unfolds In Images: Israeli Medics Fear More Trapped As Rescues Continue After Beer Sheva Missile Strike

Destruction Unfolds In Images: Israeli Medics Fear More Trapped As Rescues Continue After Beer Sheva Missile Strike

A deadly Iranian missile strike hit a residential building in Beer Sheva, Israel, killing at least three people and injuring six. Dramatic rescue efforts are underway as multiple civilians were pulled from rubble. Emergency officials fear more are trapped under debris. Images reveal widespread destruction. This marks a serious escalation in Iran-Israel tensions.

Published By: Lavanya R
Last Updated: June 24, 2025 11:44:40 IST

A fatal Iranian missile attack hit southern Israeli city Beer Sheva early Tuesday morning, leaving a trail of destruction. Four people were confirmed dead, and six others were lightly to moderately injured, Israels emergency service Magen David Adom (MDA) confirmed.


The missile struck a residential building head-on, producing a huge explosion and a plume of gray smoke. Authentic videos appearing on social media and confirmed by CNN reveal the terrible consequences mangled cars, heaps of concrete rubble, and the whole face of the apartment building torn open, exposing the battered insides of domestic houses.

Image

Israel’s rescue services responded rapidly. MDA reported that three civilians were evacuated alive from under the rubble by firefighters, while more survivors are still being searched for. Emergency responders are still at the scene, making their way through the debris in an effort to find other people who could be trapped.

Israel’s emergency agency chief Eli Bin, quoted by Israeli news network ILTV, expressed fears that at least three severely damaged buildings still have people buried under the rubble. One of the most dramatic rescues was of three individuals discovered in a protected room on the fourth floor of the building that had sustained a direct hit.

‘We observed thick black smoke coming from the crash site, and as we approached, we observed widespread damage to a number of buildings,’ commented Shimirit Sela, an MDA emergency responder, in an interview with CNN. Her testimony presents a desolate scenario of the magnitude of the devastation on the ground.

Image

Pictures and video of the scene depict not only the main building that was struck but also other buildings with walls badly battered. Emergency lights flash across the darkness as responders perform their work. In a stark photo of resilience, Israeli flags are displayed hanging from windows even in the midst of the devastation.

As rescue missions continued into the day, Iranian missile alerts resumed, making the mission more urgent and risky. Israeli officials are still on alert as they face the threat of additional attacks.

Image

This attack marks a serious escalation in the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel. The bombing not only resulted in casualties but has also deeply shaken the people of Beer Sheva a city now at the focal point of a fast-developing conflict.

Authorities are continuing their efforts to account for and treat all civilians. In the meantime, the wider implications of this strike could unfold over the next few days as regional security concerns mount.

ALSO READ: Israel Issues Red Alert As Iran Launches Fourth Wave Of Missiles Amid Uncertainty Over Trump’s Ceasefire Deal

